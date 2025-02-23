The Roustabouts Theatre Co. Will Present TRUE WEST

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Roustabouts Theatre Co will soon present TRUE WEST, a Pulitzer Prize finalist when first produced in 1989. Step into the raw and riveting world of Sam Shepard's "True West," where the blistering heat of the California desert mirrors the searing tensions between estranged brothers, Austin and Lee.

Set against the backdrop of a suburban house, this modern American classic unravels a primal struggle for identity and dominance as the siblings confront their turbulent past and uncertain futures. With dark humor and relentless intensity, TRUE WEST explores the fragile line between civilization and chaos, posing profound questions about authenticity, ambition, and the untamed wilderness within us all. Is the search for the American dream, and is it enough?" Production runs March 27 to April 13, 2025.

Under the astute direction of Phil Johnson, the exceptional cast features Jason Maddy*, David McBean*, Dave Rivas & Vicky Dawson. *The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.

TRUE WEST previews begin on Thursday March 27. Opening Night is set for Saturday, March 29, at 7:30pm. The play runs Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays @ 7:30 PM Saturdays and Sundays @ 2:00pm. Closes April 13, 2025.

The production of TRUE WEST will be at Diversionary Theatre, 4545 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA 92116 Tickets: $46 General Admission and Student Prices $11.

Discover Shepard's masterwork brought to life in a production that promises to captivate and provoke.

