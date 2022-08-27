The Old Globe to Present Barry Edelstein in Conversation with Nathan Englander

The Old Globe proudly presents its popular In Conversation series, supported by the Fuson Family and co-sponsored by Congregation Beth El, featuring interviews between Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein and prominent artists whose work the Globe is honored to produce. Barry Edelstein in Conversation with Nathan Englander will cover Englander's (The Twenty-Seventh Man, For the Relief of Unbearable Urges) career as a prolific and acclaimed playwright and author, and specifically his current production of What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank. This special presentation will be held on Thursday, September 15 at 6:30 p.m. in the outdoor Lowell Davies Festival Theatre at The Old Globe in San Diego's Balboa Park (1363 Old Globe Way). The event is free to the public and tickets are available starting Wednesday, September 7 at 12:00 noon at www.TheOldGlobe.org or (619) 234-5623.

"It's a special privilege to deepen the Globe's relationship, and mine, with Nathan Englander and his writing for the stage," said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. "I'm truly looking forward to speaking with him about What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank, and to hearing his thoughts on all the themes and provocative questions this funny and brilliant new play considers. I'm grateful to Hal and Pam Fuson for their support of our In Conversation series, one of my favorite things about my job."



Pulitzer Prize finalist Nathan Englander and director Barry Edelstein wowed Globe audiences with The Twenty-Seventh Man, and now they team up again for this world premiere of a modern-day comedy of friendship. What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank is Englander's adaptation of his award-winning short story about two women, inseparable in high school, whose adult lives have taken them to opposite ends of the earth, and to wildly different experiences of culture, religion, and family. When they reunite, their bond is tested by the distance that has grown between them... and also by their husbands, who don't exactly see eye to eye. Englander's distinctive voice-hilarious, outrageous, and emotional-gives us a uniquely funny and smart exploration of how we see ourselves and how our friends see us. Performances begin September 11, 2022 and play through October 23, 2022, with the opening on Sunday, September 18. The production will play in the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center. Tickets for What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank are available at www.TheOldGlobe.org.



In alignment with the State of California, which has removed mask and vaccine requirements for indoor events, effective March 21, 2022, The Old Globe will not require patrons to provide proof of vaccination or to wear masks while attending shows or events in either our indoor or outdoor venues. However, the theatre still strongly recommends mask-wearing while at the Globe, and patrons should feel comfortable wearing a mask anywhere on our campus if they choose.



The Old Globe's In Conversation series is supported by The Fuson Family and is co-sponsored by Congregation Beth El. The Theodor and Audrey Geisel Fund provides leadership support for The Old Globe's year-round activities. Financial support for The Old Globe is provided by The City of San Diego.

