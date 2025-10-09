The Old Globe Renames Technical Center in Honor of Ms. Rosemary Pope

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Old Globe renamed its Technical Center in honor of community leader Ms. Rosemary Pope in a ceremony held on Monday, October 6 at the facility on Market Street. The center, which has been a proud resident of Southeastern San Diego for 17 years, is now officially named The Ms. Rosemary Pope Old Globe Technical Center. The ceremony was a testament to Ms. Pope's visionary leadership and tireless commitment to the cultural life of the region through her work as Executive Director of the George L. Stevens Fourth District Seniors Resource Center and as a longtime community partner and friend of the Globe. The renaming of the Technical Center also strengthens the Globe's connection with its neighbors and underscores the vital work of its Arts Engagement Department, which expands its youth programming, offering training, mentorship, and hands-on experience to build meaningful careers in the theatre industry.

“The Old Globe's ethos of service to community through theatre is evident throughout our entire region as we make theatre that lives beyond the stage,” said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. “Our relationship with Southeastern San Diego is meaningful and genuine, because it is where we manufacture the scenery and prepare the technical wizardry that dazzles audiences on our stages in Balboa Park. By naming our Technical Center after one of the pillars of Southeastern San Diego and a beloved icon of our city, we reaffirm our commitment to this vibrant neighborhood. Ms. Rosemary Pope was one of the first supporters of our community-based programming, and over the years she's remained a passionate advocate for the power of art for the seniors at her Center, and for everyone who calls that neighborhood home. She is a bright light and an inspiration, and we are honored to link her name to our theatre in this powerful way.”

“Our commitment is to make theatre matter to more people, it's our service,” said Director of Arts Engagement Adena Varner. “That belief underpins our programming that will be launched from this location in this bold new chapter of our partnership with the George L. Stevens Fourth District Senior Resource Center. With Ms. Rosemary Pope as our inspiration, The Tech Center will become a hub for learning and cultivation of career pathways in the arts for Southeastern San Diego.”

The Old Globe's Arts Engagement programs to be offered at the Tech Center include the Behind the Curtain workshop series, which gives participants a hands-on opportunity to learn from professional designers and explore the magic of a Globe production; Tech Center Tours for middle and high school students, showing them firsthand the creativity, innovation, and craftsmanship that fuel live performance; and finally, new Technical Apprenticeships, offered in partnership with local service organizations, that will provide recent high school graduates with the training, mentorship, and hands-on experience to build meaningful careers in the theatre industry.

The Old Globe Technical Center opened in 2008. The 30,000 square foot facility is where the Globe manufactures the scenery that appears on its three stages. The Tech Center also engineers and fabricates specialized machinery that moves scenery onstage and creates other special effects. In addition to a state-of-the art manufacturing shop, the Center houses a large paint room and significant storage for scenery, props, and costumes.

The evening's program included special guest appearances by high-profile local and state leaders, including Mayor Todd Gloria, California Secretary of State Dr. Shirley Weber, Robin Todd representing California State Assembly Member Dr. LaShae Sharp-Collins, and San Diego County Supervisor Monica Montgomery Steppe.

Globe representatives who spoke at the event included Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein, Board Chair George C. Guerra, Director of Arts Engagement Adena Varner, and Director of Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, & Access (EDIA) Jamila Demby.

The ceremony concluded with Ms. Pope offering her own words of thanks, followed by the official Sign Reveal and Building Dedication led by Edelstein and Globe staff.

