The Old Globe Names Keiko Green, Lawrence E. Moten III, and Eddie Torres as New Resident Artists

The Old Globe has appointed three Resident Artists to join the Globe’s artistic staff for a two-year residency for BIPOC artists. Playwright Keiko Green (The Old Globe’s Empty Ride - Globe-commissioned world premiere, Exotic Deadly: Or the MSG Play – world premiere), scenic designerLawrence E. Moten III (The Old Globe’s All’s Well That Ends Well, The Comedy of Errors, Henry 6), and director Eddie Torres (The Old Globe’s El Borracho – world premiere, Familiar) will provide their artistic insights and counsel to Globe leadership. Each of these successful artists have a celebrated history of collaboration with the institution. The artists will start their two-year residency beginning today, July 1, 2025.

These three individuals will make a significant impact on the artistic life of The Old Globe as they contribute their voices, artistry, and perspectives to every area of the theatre’s artistic operations. They will be involved in the process of how plays are selected for production, helping to democratize the process of selecting plays and to center BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) works and artists in the life of the Globe. Resident Artists will attend season planning meetings; read plays under consideration and share their opinions of them; weigh in on creative teams being assembled for productions that are under serious consideration; offer ideas for additional material to consider in theatre’s programming; and introduce playwrights, directors, and designers to the Globe; and they are invited to submit projects on which they are primary creatives.

“In 2021 The Old Globe welcomed a cohort of artists to become resident here and help me and the Globe’s artistic staff chart our future course,” said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. “It gives me enormous pleasure now to announce our second group of Resident Artists, who will enjoy pride of place at the very center of the Globe’s artistic life. Eddie, Keiko, and Lawrence are already important figures at this theatre, and their superb work has graced our stages many times. But now they will enrich the Globe in all sorts of other ways, helping us program our seasons, introducing us to new artists and collaborators, and becoming thought partners as we imagine bold new ways for the Globe to make theatre matter to San Diego and beyond. I look forward to celebrating them in an ongoing partnership, collaboration, and, above all, friendship.”

The Old Globe’s first cohort of Resident Artists included Patricia McGregor, David I. Reynoso, Delicia Turner Sonnenberg, and James Vásquez.



