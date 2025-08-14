The Old Globe Managing Director Timothy J. Shields to Retire

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Old Globe's Audrey S. Geisel Managing Director Timothy J. Shields will retire in 2026, concluding a remarkable career in nonprofit regional theatre spanning 47 years. A national search for his successor will be launched, led by The Old Globe’s Board of Directors.

Shields has served as Managing Director of The Old Globe since 2017. The Globe’s creative output during his tenure included over 100 productions. Three transferred to Broadway, joining a legacy of 27 Globe-originated shows that have made the leap from San Diego to New York. He also led the institution through the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring the organization’s resilience and long-term vitality.

“My partnership with Tim Shields has been one of the joys of my time at the Globe,” said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein, “and his retirement is bittersweet. His impact on this theatre has been extraordinary. He’s made productive and smart improvements to our financial model, organizational structure, and work practices, and his unparalleled instincts as a theatre producer have yielded countless evenings of entertainment for San Diego and beyond. Tim’s leadership during the pandemic led the Globe through that challenging period intact, and for that, everyone who loves this place is deeply grateful. Tim’s nearly five-decade career in nonprofit theatre has earned him the respect of the entire American theatre field, and his time at the Globe has brought him the affection of everyone who works here. I’ll miss his wisdom, wit, and a very close friendship, and the Globe will miss his thoughtful guidance. But I’ll also enjoy watching Tim thrive in a well-earned retirement that will include family, travel, tickets to a wildly impressive range of live music, and a whole lot of golf. From my heart I express gratitude and fondness for one of the greats in this business.”

“On behalf of the Board of The Old Globe, I express admiration and many thanks to Tim Shields as he retires,” said Board Chair George C. Guerra. “Tim’s contributions to the Globe have made it a better place. His leadership has ensured that this great theatre fulfilled its obligation to serve the people of San Diego with great and impactful theatre. His tenure here has been an important chapter in our institution’s history and though his shoes will be difficult to fill, we know that other prominent figures in the field will want to build on his legacy. The Board wishes Tim a rich and rewarding retirement.”

Reflecting on his time at the Globe, Shields shared, “My time at The Old Globe is the absolute highlight of my professional life and a fitting capstone to a career built on the belief that communities thrive when world-class theatre is accessible to all. I am deeply grateful to the incredible team at the Globe—so many of whom work tirelessly behind the scenes—and for the many kindnesses I’ve experienced throughout my time here. I especially want to recognize Barry Edelstein, the Globe’s Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director, whose warmth, vision, and partnership have made this journey so meaningful. There is no better artistic director anywhere, and collaborating with him has been a profound privilege. While I will miss many aspects of the job, I’ll miss none more than the daily connection with Barry. The Old Globe is in an exceptional position, and I can’t wait to see what comes next.”

Shields’ legacy in American non-profit regional theatre includes leadership roles at four prominent institutions: Geva Theatre Center (Rochester, NY), Milwaukee Repertory Theater (Milwaukee, WI), McCarter Theatre Center (Princeton, NJ), and The Old Globe. He holds a degree in theatre production from Carnegie Mellon University and launched his career following an internship at Center Theatre Group in Los Angeles, with early career positions at the Denver Center Theatre Company, the Children’s Theatre Company of Minneapolis, and McCarter Theatre.

Throughout his career, Shields has been a committed advocate for the theatre field and his communities. He served as president and board member of the League of Resident Theatres (LORT), vice president and board member of Theatre Communications Group (TCG), co-founder and president of a statewide theatre advocacy organizations in Wisconsin, a board member and president of New Jersey’s arts advocacy organization, and a board member of the Latino Arts Board in Milwaukee. In San Diego, he has served on the boards of the Balboa Park Cultural Partnership, LEAD San Diego, and as an associate board member of the Downtown San Diego Partnership.

A steadfast champion of nonprofit theatre and its role in public life, Timothy J. Shields leaves an enduring mark on The Old Globe and the national field. His leadership, vision, and dedication will be celebrated as the Globe prepares for its next chapter.