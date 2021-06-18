Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Teatro San Diego Announces SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD Cast

Kevin "Blax" Burroughs will helm the production as director and lighting designer.

Jun. 18, 2021  
Teatro San Diego has announced casting for their inaugural production of Songs For A New World. Music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown, original orchestration by Brian Besterman & Jason Robert Brown.

Kevin "Blax" Burroughs will helm the production as director and lighting designer. Blax's creative vision will center the show in social justice themes including Racial Justice, Feminism, Gender Equality and White Privilege.

Starring Jordan Campbell, Mya Feiga, Sarah Marie Hernandez and Chase Lowary in the original roles named by gender. The show will also feature dancers Jarel Lewis and Annabell Walker. William "BJ" Robinson will serve as music director and Alyssa "Ajay" Junious will add featured choreography for select numbers. The rest of the creative team will include Reiko Huffman (Scenic Designer), MaeAnn Ross (Sound Designer) and Pam M. Stompoly (Costume Design).

"Teatro San Diego's purpose is to raise the visibility of the underrepresented communities of San Diego and bring theatre physically closer to the people with less access to the performing arts. Teatro San Diego believes that more female artists should be in prominent positions in the arts: directing, writing, choreography, music directing, lighting, costume, scenic and sound design. Theatre belongs to all genders, races, differing abilities and sexual orientations. "

Streaming August 8-15, the show will be performed and recorded in Chula Vista at On Stage Playhouse. Tickets will go on sale later in July. For more information visit www.TeatroSanDiego.org


