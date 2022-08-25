Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TUESDAY NIGHT COMICS to be Presented at North Coast Repertory Theatre in September

The show is comprised of talent from all over the country with late-night television credits as well as credits from Comedy Central, HBO, SHOWTIME, and more.

Register for San Diego News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 25, 2022  

TUESDAY NIGHT COMICS to be Presented at North Coast Repertory Theatre in September

Tuesday Night Comics is arguably the funniest night of comedy in San Diego. Mark Christopher Lawrence taps into his extensive list of talented comedian friends and shares the North Coast Rep stage with them. The show is comprised of talent from all over the country with late-night television credits as well as credits from Comedy Central, HBO, SHOWTIME, ETC...RATED R

Line-up includes:
MCL - HOST
JP Connolly - Headliner

Seth Lawrence - Feature

Al Gavi - Opener

Ash Foster - Music Act

TUESDAY NIGHT COMICS will occur on September 13, 2022 at 7:30pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $39. Call 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase seats.





More Hot Stories For You


CONTEST: Win Two Tickets to LA Philharmonic's Maestro of the Movies!CONTEST: Win Two Tickets to LA Philharmonic's Maestro of the Movies!
August 25, 2022

You know a John Williams score the moment you hear it—and if you’re a fan of blockbusters, you’ve heard quite a few. Jaws, Star Wars, Harry Potter, Indiana Jones: He scored them all and so many more. On three nights at the Bowl, the LA Phil will perform some of his biggest movie hits, including selections performed with film clips. Join us as we celebrate the master of cinematic scores!
Exclusive: Get a Sneak Peek Inside Rehearsals for COME FALL IN LOVE - THE DDLJ MUSICALExclusive: Get a Sneak Peek Inside Rehearsals for COME FALL IN LOVE - THE DDLJ MUSICAL
August 25, 2022

The Old Globe, in association with Yash Raj Films, will present the World Premiere of Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical, which will make its debut in San Diego next month. See a BroadwayWorld exclusive 'First Look' of The Company of Come Fall in Love in rehearsal here!
Poway OnStage Opens Season With SUGAR SKULLPoway OnStage Opens Season With SUGAR SKULL
August 24, 2022

Poway OnStage launches its 2022/2023 Professional Performance Series with Sugar Skull: A Dia De Muertos Musical Adventure.  The show, staged Saturday, October 8 at 2PM features gifted actors, musicians, and dancers weaving the tuneful tale of a clever twelve-year-old and her friend, a charismatic candy skeleton! Sugar Skull! is a joyous, heartfelt, magical adventure that delves into the rich traditions of Día de los Muertos.
Photos: First Look at RAGTIME at Moonlight StagePhotos: First Look at RAGTIME at Moonlight Stage
August 18, 2022

Two veterans of Broadway join a cast of 38 along with a full-size pit orchestra of 26 performing live for Moonlight Stage Productions' revival of the epic musical experience 'Ragtime' from August 17 through September 3. Check out photos here!
THE OUTSIDER By Paul Slade Smith Comes to Scripps Ranch Theatre Next MonthTHE OUTSIDER By Paul Slade Smith Comes to Scripps Ranch Theatre Next Month
August 17, 2022

In the midst of a political scandal, Ned Newley, the ultimate policy nerd, is unexpectedly thrust into the position of Governor. He's terrified of public speaking and his poll numbers are impressively bad. To his ever-supportive Chief of Staff, Ned seems destined to fail. But political consultant, Arthur Vance, sees things differently.