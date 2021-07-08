THINKING SHAKESPEARE LOVE! Will Be Performed Outdoors at The Old Globe This Month

The Old Globe continues its outdoor summer offerings as Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein directs and hosts Thinking Shakespeare LOVE!, a celebration of love in the plays, poems, and songs of Shakespeare. Edelstein will host an evening of excerpts all about the crazy, wonderful, intoxicating spirit of love that suffuses the Bard's works. Performances will play for two nights only on July 16 and 17 at The Old Globe's outdoor venue, the Lowell Davies Festival Theatre.



Thinking Shakespeare LOVE! will be performed live by the 2021 graduates of The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program. The cast features Christopher Cruz, Lily Davis, Christopher M. Ramirez, Klarissa Marie Robles, Claire Simba, Joz Vammer, and Jonathan Aaron Wilson. These seven talented, hardworking, and resilient graduates have attended online classes for 15 months of a two-year graduate program. Rehearsals begin today in person with Edelstein and will culminate with an onstage performance of Thinking Shakespeare LOVE! in front of a live audience.



"Shakespeare helped me get through the pandemic, and I owe him a debt of gratitude," said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. "Celebrating his beguiling, beautiful love poetry and the current of love that sweeps through his plays seems a wonderful way to thank him. Also, to continue my Thinking Shakespeare series in this way gives me a chance to thank the class of brilliant actors graduating from The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program for their resilience and optimism over the past 15 months. They will brighten our Festival stage with their abundant talent and make a memorable evening of romance, language, and song, and I look forward to sharing it with our audience."



Thinking Shakespeare LOVE! will play in the Lowell Davies Festival Theatre at The Old Globe in San Diego's Balboa Park (1363 Old Globe Way). The performance schedule is Friday, July 16 at 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, July 17 at 8:00 p.m. only. Tickets are available at www.TheOldGlobe.org or by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE (234-5623). Tickets prices start at $20.00.

Thinking Shakespeare LOVE! is supported by Elaine and Dave Darwin.