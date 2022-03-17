THE TAMING Comes to Scripps Ranch Theatre

Scripps Ranch Theatre continues Season 42 with THE TAMING by Lauren Gunderson, directed by Marti Gobel. The production runs April 15 - May 1 on the campus of Alliant International University. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 2pm. There will be a preview performance on April 15th, and Press Opening on Saturday, April 16th at 8pm. Patrons can purchase Tickets online at https://scrippsranchtheatre.org/tickets/ or contact SRT Patron Services Manager, Dani DeCarlo, at 858-395-0573.

Director, Marti Gobel shared "The Taming is a political satire penned by one of the most talented contemporary playwrights of the day. An even-handed look at the United States political system and its foundations, this over-the-top, female driven comedy asks us all to consider just how insane some of our political ideas are."

The cast includes talented San Diego performers Katee Drysdale, Sutheshna Mani and Kylie Young.

In this hilarious, raucous, all-female "power-play,"contestant Katherine has political aspirations to match her beauty pageant ambitions. All she needs to revolutionize the American government is the help of one ultra-conservative senator's aide on the cusp of a career breakthrough, and one bleeding-heart liberal blogger who will do anything for her cause. Well, that and a semi-historically-accurate ether trip.

This madcap romp tackles modern American political extremism, feminism, James Madison, Shakespeare, and beauty queens, The three slightly insane women at its core just might be political geniuses. Here's lookin' at you, America.

Initially inspired by Shakespeare's The Taming of The Shrew, THE TAMING grew out of Gunderson's desire to wrestle with potent elements inside the Bard's playful and problematic battle of the sexes. Inside the heightened, cheerfully absurd world of THE TAMING the play spanks America's insidious, sound bite politics with the switch of actual history and proves Shakespeare's point that true debate is hot.

THE TAMING is the third in Lauren Gunderson's The Shakespeare Cycle and takes the sass, sex, and banter from Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew and tags in modern American politics.

Marti Gobel, Director, is a nationally recognized actor, director and teaching artist. Upon graduating from UW-Whitewater with a degree in Performance Theatre and Philosophy (with an emphasis in Religious Studies), Ms. Gobel began a rich career in both theatre and television and film. Her need to add to the tapestry of the mid-west professional theatre scene led to the founding of the now defunct UPROOTED theatre. As Producing Artistic Director (from 2009-2015) worked tirelessly to diversify the arts through her efforts. Ms. Gobel is a proud member of both Actors Equity Association and SAG- AFTRA.