THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW Comes to The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep will present a show with chilling story telling in this adaptation of Washington Irving's The Legend of Sleepy Hollow by John Heimbuch in collaboration with Jon Ferguson as its next student production.

In the quaint village of Sleepy Hollow, stories of wonder and strangeness surround the

legend of a mighty headless Hessian. When the humble schoolteacher Ichabod Crane vies for the hand of the beautiful Katrina Van Tassel, the townsfolk might protest, but it is ultimately the Horseman who will decide Ichabod's fate. A lively blend of gothic terror and tongue-in-cheek humor. This dynamic ensemble-based retelling of the famous Washington Irving short story is a spooktacular, crowd-pleasing theatrical event.

Director Benjamin Cole is thrilled to share the haunting journey of confusion, horror, and romance. "This adaptation inspires creative staging that tickles the imagination," Cole insists. Assistant Director Benedict Heaps adds, "We're having a lot of fun finding funny ways to be creepy during Halloween time. We think kids and families are going to love it." The show runs a daring 90 minutes with no intermission and aims to excite audiences throughout. Additional production staff includes Sound Designer, Jerson Rivas; Stage Manager, Kaylin Poblete; Production Intern, Milo Jared, and Lighting Designer, Liam Sullivan.

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep delivers high-quality theatre instruction and seven student theatre productions throughout the year, offering accessible and fun training for various age groups.

Featured in the cast are (Stewart Armstrong, Poway; Tirzah Cisneros, Mia Gascon, Julian; Mila Needleman, Encinitas; Alice Price, Carlsbad; Nicole Sample, Carlsbad; Harper Smith, Encinitas; and Phoebe Thomas, San Marcos.

Performances are October 16th through October 19th in North Coast Repertory Theatre's Theatre School Studio Space: 985 Lomas Santa Fe Dr. Suite D, Solana Beach, CA 92075 with show times at 5:30pm October 16th, 17th, and 18th, and 2pm October 18th and 19th. Ticket prices are regularly $25.00 for adults and $12 for students, seniors, or active military. Please call the box office to reserve your tickets today: 858-481-1055.

