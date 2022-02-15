THE HOMECOMING Comes to North Coast Repertory Theatre

THE HOMECOMING is often regarded by critics as Nobel Laureate Harold Pinter's most enduring play. Set in an all-male household that relies on fantasy and one-upmanship for its very existence, it is a searing masterwork of family warfare. The family's toxic, but familiar pattern is disrupted by the arrival of a long-absent son and his new wife. Her presence ignites an explosive situation, one that is vicious, funny and unsettling. Although written more than 50 years ago, the play explores issues about power, sexuality and self-identity that are still debated today. This Tony winner for Best Play is must-see theatre for the serious playgoer. Directed by David Ellenstein. For mature audiences only.

David Ellenstein directs Frank Corrado*, Richard Baird*, James Newcomb*, Justin Gordon*, Bruce Turk*, and Melanie Lora* in THE HOMECOMING. The design team includes Marty Burnett (Resident Scenic Designer), Matthew Novotny (Lighting), Elisa Benzoni (Costumes), Philip Korth (Props), & Victoria Hanlin (Dialect Coach). Christopher M. Williams* Rehearsal Stage Manager and Aaron Rumley* Performance is the Stage Manager.

*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association. For photos, go to www.northcoastrep.org/press.

THE HOMECOMING previews begin Wednesday, March 2nd. Opening Night on Saturday, March 5, at 8pm. There will be a special talkback on Friday, March 11, with the cast and artistic director. It will play Wednesdays at 7pm, Thursdays through Saturdays at 8pm, Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm with Sundays at 7pm through March 27. (See Schedule below). North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets: Previews - $54 (including Friday preview at 2pm), Week Nights/Wed. & Sat. Matinees - $60; Sat. Eve. & Sun. Mat. $65; Sun Night - $57. Seniors, Students, Military & Educators - $3 off admission. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.