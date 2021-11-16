THE 1940'S RADIO HOUR to be Presented at Lamplighters Community Theatre

Lamplighters Community Theatre will present The 1940's Radio Hour, directed by Pamela Stompoly & George Bailey and produced by Heather Kenney, featuring music direction by Benjamin Read and choreography by Bruno Bosardi.

A look into yesteryear with this nostalgic view of a live radio broadcast of The Mutual Manhattan Variety Cavalcade", from the Hotel Astor's Algonquin Room on December 21, 1942. Experience the spirit of that bygone era when the world was at war and pop music meant "Strike Up the Band" and "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy". Watch as the harassed station manager copes with a drunk lead singer, a delivery boy who wants a chance in front of the mike, the second banana cabbie who dreams of singing a ballad, and the trumpet player who chooses a fighter plane over Glenn Miller. A perfect holiday show!

Starring: Dan Hall as Clifton A Feddington; Olivia Torres as Ann Collier; Rob Johnson as Johnny Cantone; Lizette Kent Allen as Ginger Brooks; Kara Tuckfield as Geneva Lee Brown; Jeff Jones as Neal Tilden; Kyler Waitley as BJ Gibson; Dani Ucman as Connie Miller; OP Hadlock as Pops Bailey; Lee Price as Lou Cohn; Daniel Savala as Wally Ferguson; Braden Evanss as Biff Baker and Ben Read and Zoot Doubleman.

Performance Details:

PERFORMANCE DATES: November 26, 2021 to December 19, 2021

CURTAIN TIME:a?? Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 PM & Sunday matinees at 2:00 PM

Adults: $26.00 Seniors (62+) /Students/Active Military: $23

Groups of 10 or more to the same performance: $20

PURCHASE TICKETS HERE!