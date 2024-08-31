Student Blog: Curtain Call on College

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



5-minute warning!

Just the thought of having your last places call or last 5-minute warning can be quite daunting, so does the idea of your last year of college in general. Here are a few ways I'll be going about my senior year to make the most of it.

Making the Most of it

What I mean when I say to make the most of it can be a few different things, but first and most important is to make the most of your resources. Using resources can be anything from book material, article/video links provided via class, office hours, and more.

Something else that is important in any industry, especially the arts will be making connections. That's something I've been keen on through my years at college in both film, theatre, and all of the other things I've participated in. I've met and connected with professors who have assisted me in both my class work and helping with other goals I'm trying to reach. I've also met plenty of amazing people through my works who have been good friends, good connections, or even good partners in projects. All that I mean to say in making connections it to make the most of it. The people that surround you could be people who might be your lifelong friends or even amazing project/work partners.

Shoot for the stars

When I say shoot for the stars, I really and truly do mean to go after your dreams and goals. Sometimes it takes a while to figure out what exactly that is, but when you know what you want and the steps to pursue it then you're already on the right track. For me I knew I wanted to pursue the arts at a very young age, and when I was in middle school and realized that I more specifically wanted to pursue film, but also theatre since It was a passion of mine, I started thinking about what the exact goal was and started taking those baby steps towards what I wanted.

Something that also helps is to make a roadmap of sorts to organize what you're going after, this can be a physical thing you make or more so a mental note. For example, my goal is to work in Film or Theatrical Production, so some of the steps I've taken is to dive right into the classes and projects that are more specific to what I want to do, I've also made plenty of connections and had many opportunities to shadow some wonderful people in the industry to see what their jobs are like and to also get some advice. I would highly recommend that you try and talk to someone in the industry you're hoping to get in, or better yet try and make connections and ask to shadow people in their role as it could greatly help you.

My year at a glance

For my senior year, I have quite a lot I'm hoping to accomplish. Film-wise, I'm hoping to get a few projects out and published so I can start building more of my film resumé, this should move along steadily as I have quite a few film-based classes and even scripts that are ready to go. Theatre-wise wise my college has a handful of productions each season and I'm hoping to work more production side of things in at least a few of them. Through the year I have plenty of other things that will be keeping me busy, but all in all to say that I'm extremly grateful for the opportunities I've been presented and I'm looking forward to what the year has to hold.

