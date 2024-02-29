Spotlight: BLOOD MOON at DIVERSIONARY BLACK BOX THEATER

Compulsion Dance & Theatre will present the premiere of Blood Moon, a new thriller written & directed by Michael Mizerany. After an ex-cop discovers the identity of his brother’s killer, he lures him to an abandoned house to exact revenge. When the killer gets the upper hand, it leads to a brutal and deadly confrontation.

Performance Venue and Dates: Black Box Theater 4545 Park Blvd. (Home to the historic Diversionary Theater) Production Sponsor: Diane Carpinelli This is not a Diversionary Theater production though Diversionary will host this Guest Production.

Friday, March 1st at 8:00pm (Very Limited) Saturday, March 2nd at 8:00pm (SOLD OUT) Sunday, March 3rd at 7:00pm (Limited) Friday, March 8th at 8:00pm (Limited) Saturday, March 9th at 8:00pm (Limited) Sunday, March 10th at 1:00pm (Limited) T

ickets: $23 General Admission Blood Moon features performances by Cody Dupree and Jonny Taylor with lighting by Joshua Olmstead. Seating is limited; advance purchase is highly recommended. This production contains adult subject matter including profanity, sexual dialogue, violence and some gore.