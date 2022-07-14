Shakespeare's MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Announced At Theatre School @ North Coast Rep

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep presents the emotionally expressive comedy: William Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing as its next student production. 'Sigh no more, ladies - men were deceivers ever.'

A group of soldiers return from the war. The world-weary Benedick and his friend Claudio find themselves reacquainted with Beatrice and Hero. As memories of conflict give way to a life of parties and masked balls, Claudio and Hero fall madly, deeply in love, while Benedick and Beatrice reignite their own altogether more combative courtship. Will Don John and his villainous companions ruin everything? Will Dogberry and his silly side-kick Verges undercover the truth or bury themselves in their own confusion? Will love triumph overall and reveal it was all 'Much Ado About Nothing'? Witness all the chaos and frivolity at three outdoor venues in three different cities. Free admission at all venues.

Director Benjamin Cole is proud to present outstanding student Shakespeare performance to the communities of Encinitas, Del Mar, and Solana Beach. "I am always thrilled to see our actors develop strong control of Shakespearean verse, and commit to the extremes of passionate characters," Cole beams. Assistant Director, Steve Smith chimes in, "Much Ado is full of wit and wordplay, physical comedy, and epic emotional swings -- it's a perfect challenge for our actors to develop their skills and strike a balance between hilarious and heartwarming." The show runs a riotous 90 minutes with no intermission and promises to delight audiences throughout. Additional production staff includes Stage Management by Carolina Munoz, and Costume Design by Debby Goyette.

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep delivers high-quality theatre instruction and six student theatre productions throughout the year, offering accessible and fun training for various age groups. Check out all the upcoming options on the Theatre School website: www.northcoastreptheatreschool.org.

Featured in the cast are (Shanti Athar, 4s Ranch; Kai Bunyak, Cardiff; Tommy Caringella, Black Mountain Ranch; Nicolas Castillo, La Mesa; Maggie Currier, Cardiff By The Sea; Deboarah Daly, San Diego; Charlotte Larson, Carlsbad; Annabelle Ouellet, Vista; Loretta Pfaff-Carano, Clairmont; Isabella Podesta, Carlsbad; Paul Smith, Vista; Quinn Smith, San Marcos; Arianna Trette, Encinitas; and Audrey Wilkins, Carlsbad).

Performances are July 21st-23rd at San Diego Botanic Garden - 300 Quail Gardens Dr., Encinitas 92024, July 28th-30th at the Birdwing Amphitheatre Open Air Classroom - 3201 Via de la Valle, Del Mar 92014, & August 4th-6th at La Colonia Park - 715 Valley Ave., Solana Beach 92075 with all show times at 5:30pm. Admission is FREE at all venues. No advance reservations are needed. Bringing your own outdoor seating or blankets is recommended.