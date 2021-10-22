Second City's SHE THE PEOPLE Comes to San Diego REP Next Month

San Diego Repertory Theatre (San Diego REP) announced the impending arrival of THE SECOND CITY: SHE THE PEOPLE. This production was created by The Second City, and originally directed by Carly Heffernan with Associate Direction /Choreography by Carisa Barreca. The Second City: She The People will run November 18- December 5, 2021 on San Diego REP's Lyceum Stage, with previews running November 18-19 and press opening on Saturday, November 20, at 8pm.

After rave reviews and extended engagements in Chicago, Toronto, and Washington DC, She the People is coming to America's Finest City. This high-octane show is entirely created, designed, and performed by fearlessly funny females in the world-famous Second City comedy troupe. She the People satirizes the reality of being a woman in this wild world. You don't want to miss this mimosas-and-madness-fueled foray that proudly roasts the patriarchy in a mash-up of sketches and songs that reclaims comedy for everyone! They say laughter is the best form of...well, really most things and the Second City team understands the power of funny in what the Chicago Tribune called "empowering entertainment."

"Bring everyone you know to see She the People" -Broadway World

"One of the funniest revues Second City has produced in the past 20 years" - Chicago Sun-Times

San Diego REP Artistic Director, Sam Woodhouse shared "As soon as we heard that the acclaimed comics from The Second City have created an evening written and performed entirely by women, we signed up for the experience. We couldn't wait to discover what this group of satirical comedy pros have to say about women in our world today.""

The cast for SHE THE PEOPLE includes Lexi Alioto*, Kennedy Baldwin, Katie Caussin, Kazi Jones, Yazmin Ramos, Laurel Zoff Pelton *Lexi Alioto will be unavailable for a few performances in the preview process, so will be replaced by Carisa Barreca for those performances.

The writers for SHE THE PEOPLE include Carisa Barreca, Marla Caceres, Katie Caussin, Carly Heffernan, Tien Tran, Lauren Walker & the Casts of The Second City

Content Advisory: This is a comedy show geared to women and people who love women. The contemporary topics covered in this sketch comedy may not be appropriate (or even of interest YET) to younger audiences. But teens and older, interested in feminist satire, are encouraged to attend. Let's begin!