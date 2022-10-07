Sd Junior Theatre Announces SDJT Auxiliary's Costume Sale

The San Diego Junior Theatre Auxiliary will re-launch its annual costume sale following the pandemic shutdown!

The Auxiliary, in collaboration with JT's Costume Loft Coordinator and SDJT Confetti students, will offer hundreds of costumes, hats, accessories and more, pulled from decades of Junior Theatre productions, all available at very affordable prices. Anyone looking for a unique, quality costume for Halloween will be sure to find the perfect outfit at this popular event.

The sale will take place at the Casa del Prado Theatre in Balboa Park on Saturday, October 15 from 9am to 1pm, rain or shine. Everything must go! All proceeds will benefit Junior Theatre programming in education and production.