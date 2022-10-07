Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sd Junior Theatre Announces SDJT Auxiliary's Costume Sale

The event is on Saturday, October 15, 2022.

Register for San Diego News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 07, 2022  

Sd Junior Theatre Announces SDJT Auxiliary's Costume Sale

The San Diego Junior Theatre Auxiliary will re-launch its annual costume sale following the pandemic shutdown!

The Auxiliary, in collaboration with JT's Costume Loft Coordinator and SDJT Confetti students, will offer hundreds of costumes, hats, accessories and more, pulled from decades of Junior Theatre productions, all available at very affordable prices. Anyone looking for a unique, quality costume for Halloween will be sure to find the perfect outfit at this popular event.

The sale will take place at the Casa del Prado Theatre in Balboa Park on Saturday, October 15 from 9am to 1pm, rain or shine. Everything must go! All proceeds will benefit Junior Theatre programming in education and production.




More Hot Stories For You


Sd Junior Theatre Announces SDJT Auxiliary's Costume SaleSd Junior Theatre Announces SDJT Auxiliary's Costume Sale
October 7, 2022

The San Diego Junior Theatre Auxiliary will re-launch its annual costume sale following the pandemic shutdown!
Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Comes to Palo Alto Players in NovemberDisney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Comes to Palo Alto Players in November
October 5, 2022

Palo Alto Players invites you to “Be Our Guest” as the company continues its 92nd season with the hit Broadway musical Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. Based on the Disney animated film, the stage version of this tale as old as time has been enchanting audiences around the world for over two decades.
Diversionary Theatre Announces First Anniversary Celebration Of Its CLARK CABARET And October LineupDiversionary Theatre Announces First Anniversary Celebration Of Its CLARK CABARET And October Lineup
September 30, 2022

Diversionary Theatre celebrates the first birthday of their newest space, the Clark Cabaret & Bar, with a special birthday event on October 30, culminating a month of special engagements and returning artists nightly. HalloQUEEN on October 30 at 7:00 PM celebrates the Clark Cabaret & Bar's one-year birthday with Halloween-themed activities and a full night of artists who have helped pioneer the queer-themed entertainment hosted by the cabaret six nights a week since October 2021.
FNGRS CRSSD Announces Lineup For Debut Edition Of PROPER NYEFNGRS CRSSD Announces Lineup For Debut Edition Of PROPER NYE
September 29, 2022

The event will deliver the same forward-thinking, top tier house and techno curation the FNGRS CRSSD brand is known for.
SD Junior Theatre Presents THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL in OctoberSD Junior Theatre Presents THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL in October
September 29, 2022

San Diego Junior Theatre, the nation's longest-running youth theatre program, opens its 75th Anniversary Season with The SpongeBob Musical!