San Jose Playhouse Presents JUST BUNNIES in April

San Jose Playhouse presents Just Bunnies! (An Egg-cellent Easter Adventure!). Produced, Written, and Directed by Scott & Shannon Guggenheim, Musical Direction by Stephen Guggenheim, and Choreography by Shannon Guggenheim.

Just Bunnies! runs April 9, 10, 16, 17 at 3Below Theaters & Cafe, 288 S. Seconds Street, San Jose, CA 95113. Validated parking is located directly above the theater. Entrances to the garage on 2nd and 3rd Streets at San Carlos Street.

Part of the new program, San Jose Clubhouse - a program for youth and families, includes a mini-musical followed by activities and character meet and greets and post-performance activities for youth that are themed to the production.

Tickets: $20 - $40 https://sanjoseplayhouse.org Check website for various ticket types and price differences.

VIP Youth Ticket at $40 includes the performance, a fun pack of goodies and props, and access to all of the post-show fun activities.

Group Discounts and Fundraising Opportunities available.

As the "peaceful signs" of spring appear and April showers bring May "flower power", four fab and funny bunnies see if they have what it takes to become more than "Just Bunnies" - they want to be official Easter Bunnies!

Velma Bunny, Tommy Bunny, Bootsie Bunny, and Eddie Rabbit anxiously await their invitation to the great, big Easter basket in the forest, where they must showcase their knowledge in all things Easter...otherwise they'll never impress their fearless leader, The Big Giant Hare, or make it to the beloved "Eggtown" in time for Easter!

With the help of some psychedelic sounds from the '60s, "Just Bunnies" prove they're proficient in Easter egg decorating, identifying all types of Easter candy, knowing the difference between rabbits and hares (the difference, of course, is as plain as the whiskers on your face!), and of course, how to tell a thoroughly delightful bunny tail! (er - tale, that is!)

Through songs made popular by The Beatles, Strawberry Alarm Clock, The Brady Bunch, Nancy Sinatra, The Lovin' Spoonful, and many more, "Just Bunnies" takes the audience on an eggs-traordinary trip down memory lane, stopping just long enough to recall the stories of the always tardy White Rabbit; the high-spirited Peter and his siblings ~ Flopsy, Mopsy, and Cottontail; the Hare (of Tortoise and Hare fame); the hair-raising trickster Brer Rabbit; and the "real-ly" lovable Velveteen Rabbit. And hang onto your ears when the audience gets involved to help the bunnies graduate to official Easter Bunny status! You'll want to grab your go-go boots and start hoppin'!