San Diego Theatres Hosts RETRO REWIND Summer Film Series

San Diego Theatres is taking audiences for a nostalgic trip down memory lane with special screenings of iconic cult classic films at the historic Balboa Theatre in the Gaslamp. Not only does the RETRO REWIND Summer Film Series give fans a chance to relive these beloved films on the big screen, but audiences are in for some fun surprises including fun retro themed concession snacks and drinks available at each film.

From an adventure in the windy city in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, to teenage romance advice in Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Retro Rewind has something for everyone and all ages. Find hidden treasure with The Goonies, join the fight against teenage vampires in The Lost Boys, come to New York City and learn more about the ghost neutralizing business alongside the Ghostbusters, and fly across the world to combat British zombies in Shaun of the Dead.

Beat the summer heat and join Retro Rewind in the Gaslamp. Six amazing movies, three Sundays, two movies to choose from each Sunday.

“Revisiting cult classics on the big screen is a time-honored tradition that we are thrilled to continue at the Balboa Theatre, said Steven Johnson, Vice President, Business Development, Marketing and Communications for San Diego Theatres. “Like a steaming bag of buttered popcorn, this series of classics in the Balboa Theatre will make you feel like you did the first time you experienced them,” he added. “It is a great escape from the summertime heat and the beach crowds.”

Movie Schedule & Information

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off - Sun, June 22 @ 1:00 PM

(Paramount Pictures, Dir. John Hughes, 1986)

A charismatic high-school student convinces his repressed Best Friend to play hooky with him and his girlfriend and attempts to bring the young man out of his shell during a memorable day in Chicago. This film is rated PG-13. All ages must have their own ticket.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High - Sun, June 22 @ 6:00 PM

(Universal Pictures, Dir. Amy Heckerling, 1982)

A study of adolescent obsession with sex, drugs, and rock and roll has a girl seeking romance advice from an upperclassman on how to get a boy to notice her; and a stoner feuding with a teacher. This film is Rated R. Children under age 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The Goonies - Sun, July 13 @ 1:00 PM

(Warner Bros., Dir. Richard Donner, 1985)

A group of teenagers finds a map leading to a hidden treasure. They must overcome booby traps, natural obstructions, and a gang of desperate thieves in their race for the loot. This film is Rated PG. All ages must have their own ticket.

The Lost Boys - Sun, July 13 @ 6:00 PM

(Warner Bros., Dir. Joel Schumacher, 1987)

Two brothers discover that their new hometown is haunted by a group of teenage vampires.

This film is Rated R. Children under age 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Ghostbusters - Sun, August 3 @ 1:00 PM

(Columbia Pictures Industries Inc., Dir. Ivan Reitman, 1984)

A group of unemployed parapsychologists go into business as professional ghost neutralizers. But when New York City comes under attack from a host of supernatural demons, the self-proclaimed Ghostbusters must step up and save the world from the sinister 'Zuul.'

This film is Rated PG. All ages must have their own ticket.

Shaun of the Dead - Sun, August 3 @ 6:00 PM

(Focus Features, Dir. Edgar Wright, 2004)

A beer-swilling slacker tries to get his life in order while repelling the zombies that have overrun London.

This film is Rated R. Children under age 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

