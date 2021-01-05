San Diego REP Presents KRISTINA WONG FOR PUBLIC OFFICE

San Diego Repertory Theatre announced today the details of Kristina Wong for Public Office, written and performed by Kristina Wong, directed by Diana Wyenn, and devised by Wong and Wyenn. This true, one-woman show utilizes Wong's comedic background to confront the realities of American democracy and local politics. Each show will be streamed live on Zoom from Wong's apartment on January 22 at 7PM PST, January 23 at 2PM PST, and January 24 at 2PM PST. Tickets are available at sdrep.org now at "Pay What You Can" prices.

Kristina Wong is a performance artist, comedian, political activist and social satirist who really ran for public office in her neighborhood of Koreatown in LA and actually won! Welcome to the World of Wong - where subversive humor meets social justice meets standup comedy. In this hysterically intimate work we discover one woman's encounter with American democracy and local politics. All performed live from Kristina's apartment!

"You never know what will happen when a stand-up comedian/performance artist runs for public office. In this case, when the artist is the one-of-a-kind Kristina Wong, the result is wonderfully intimate and macro at the same time," says San Diego REP Artistic Director Sam Woodhouse. "Wong is incredibly personal, full of welcoming insights about American democracy in action, and a blast to hang out with in her apartment."

Kristina, and her story, is nothing if not bold and progressive. Once an artist with a bright future in reality television, Kristina's now part of the political system she used to ridicule! Her "Public Office Menu" invites you to order from a buffet of dishes including the Spotted Dick with Universal Health Care, the Black Lives Matter Platter and the Universal Basic Income Fries. This interactive, comedic performance mashes up campaign rallies, church revivals, and solo theater shows to uncover the history of voting, what it means to run for local office, and the impact artists can have on democracy. Join the "rally" for three live performances broadcast to your home the weekend of the Inauguration in January.

Tickets are now on sale at sdrep.org. Viewing instructions will be delivered in purchase confirmation emails.

Kristina Wong for Public Office is written and performed by Wong; directed by Wyenn; devised by Wong and Wyenn; Sound by Mark McClain Wilson; Scenic, Costumes, and Props by Wong; and dramaturgy and screen management by Wyenn.