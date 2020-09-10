San Diego REP Announces Judy Garland Concert

The concert is streaming live from Chicago, Sunday, October 11, 2020.

San Diego Repertory Theatre (San Diego REP) joins arts organizations around the nation to present the virtual concert event Get Happy: Angela Ingersoll Sings Judy Garland, streaming live from Chicago, Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 4:00pm PDT (6:00pm CT/7:00 ET).

In an Emmy Award-nominated performance, Angela Ingersoll celebrates Judy Garland with virtuosic vocals, passionate storytelling, and naturally winning humor. As seen on PBS, her two-hour concert features a powerful six-piece orchestra and classic songs including "Over the Rainbow," "The Trolley Song," "Get Happy," and "The Man That Got Away."

The event, produced by Chicago-based company Artists Lounge Live, features a talkback with online audience members immediately following the performance. Ticket proceeds will provide crucial support to participating arts organizations struggling to survive. Tickets are available for $35 at sdrep.org or by calling 619.544.1000. To view concert, patrons must have a high speed internet connection that works well with streaming applications such as Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, etc. For more information, visit sdrep.org.

Award-winning actress Angela Ingersoll won acclaim starring as Judy Garland in multiple productions of End of the Rainbow including Chicago's Jeff Award (Porchlight Music Theatre) and LA Times Woman of the Year in Theatre (Laguna Playhouse and La Mirada Theatre / McCoy Rigby Productions). Attracting the attention of Garland's family, Ingersoll joined Garland's son onstage for Joey Luft and Angela Ingersoll Celebrate Judy Garland. Other work includes Marriott Theatre, Paramount Theatre, Music Theatre Works, Chicago Shakespeare, Drury Lane, Steppenwolf, The Second City, Northlight, Writers Theatre, Goodman Theatre, and The Goodspeed. Angela and husband Michael Ingersoll are the creators of Chicago-based concert company Artists Lounge Live.

