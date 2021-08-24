Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

San Diego Junior Theatre Announces 74th Season

All of the shows will celebrate how hope makes all things possible.

Aug. 24, 2021  
San Diego Junior Theatre, the nation's longest-running youth theatre program, has announced its 74th Season, The Impossibly Possible Season. All of the shows will celebrate how hope makes all things possible.

Executive Director James Saba, Artistic Director Desha Crownover and the entire production team are very excited to welcome back Junior Theatre students for live performances after the prolonged shut down. "We have put a lot of thought into the safety and well-being of our performers and will be ensuring that everyone follows COVID guidelines that include masking by cast and crew, frequent sanitation and testing" says Saba. "We are revising our ticketing process, as well, to seat families in socially distanced pods, with face coverings required of all audience members. Junior Theatre is a family and family takes care of one another."

