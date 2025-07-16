SUFFS ​​​​​​​ Marches Into San Diego This Fall At The Civic Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway San Diego will present the San Diego premiere of SUFFS, the acclaimed Tony Award-winning musical from Shaina Taub, at the San Diego Civic Theatre from September 30 through October 5, 2025. Tickets go on sale Thursday, July 17 at 10 a.m. and will be available at the Civic Theatre Box Office and online at BroadwaySD.com. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by emailing Groups@BroadwaySD.com.

Winner of multiple awards including Best New Musical (Outer Critics Circle) and Best Score (Drama Desk), SUFFS tells the powerful and complex story of the American suffragists—women who were brilliant, bold, passionate, and deeply human. They called themselves the “Suffs,” and their movement was as unrelenting as it was flawed. This new musical offers a fresh, emotionally resonant portrayal of how friendship, ambition, and activism intersected in a critical fight for equality.

Written by Shaina Taub, the first woman in Broadway history to independently win Tony Awards for both Best Book and Best Score in the same season, SUFFS is directed by Leigh Silverman and choreographed by Mayte Natalio. The production played a 10-month Broadway run at the Music Box Theatre from April 2024 to January 2025. The first national tour will launch this September in Seattle.

SUFFS

September 30 – October 5, 2025

San Diego Civic Theatre

BroadwaySD.com

Tickets on sale: Thursday, July 17 at 10 a.m.

Group sales: Email Groups@BroadwaySD.com

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION

SUFFS features book, music, and lyrics by Shaina Taub, direction by Leigh Silverman, and choreography by Mayte Natalio. The production’s creative team includes music supervision by Andrea Grody; scenic design by Christine Peters (with original Broadway design by Riccardo Hernández); costume design by Paul Tazewell; lighting design by Lap Chi Chu; hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe; makeup design by Joe Dulude II; sound design by Jason Crystal with associate Sun Hee Kil; orchestrations by Michael Starobin; vocal arrangements by Taub and Grody; and incidental music arrangements by Taub, Grody, and Starobin.

Production staff includes associate direction by Lori Elizabeth Parquet, associate choreography by Hawley Gould, general management by 101 Productions, Ltd., and casting by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA. The tour is booked by The Booking Group.

Jill Furman and Rachel Sussman lead the producing team, with numerous additional co-producers supporting the national tour. The Grammy-nominated Original Cast Recording is available from Atlantic Records.

For more information, visit BroadwaySD.com.