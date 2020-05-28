SRT and OTC Co-Produce THE LONGER YOU WAIT

Scripps Ranch Theatre (SRT), located on the campus of Alliant International University and Oceanside Theatre Company (OTC) the resident professional theatre company at The Historic Brooks Theatre present THE LONGER YOU WAIT by Paul Coates. The live online ZOOM event takes place on Saturday, June 6th at 7pm.

Following the success of their online readings of QUIET CROSS by local playwright, Casey Tibbitts, and THE CALLBACK QUEEN with Luke Monday - SRT & OTC are thrilled to have another opportunity to connect with their communities during this time apart. The event will be hosted on the ZOOM platform. The audience will log in from the comfort of their home any time after 6:30pm. The performance will start at 7:00pm. This is a "pay what you can" event. All proceeds will support the performers, SRT & OTC. For updated access information, visit www.scrippsranchtheatre.org/longer/

The Longer You Wait by Paul Coates

Directed by Kevin Hafso-Koppman

Produced by Bridgette Young

Cast: Kenny Bordieri, Christine Hewitt, Luke H. Jacobs, Robert May and Jessica Morilak

A romantic comedy-drama, set in a dilapidated beach cottage in North San Diego County - Mark Fleming is a weathered, bitter, salty-tongued sculptor with two grown children. At the ripe age of sixty, Mark's life is turned upside down when he discovers love, career success and renewed family ties for the very first time, proving sometimes the longer you wait... the better it is.

