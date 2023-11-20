SEASONS: A New Musical Song Cycle to Make San Diego Debut At Oceanside Theatre Company

Click Here will present Seasons: A New Musical Song Cycle written and directed by Tyler Tafolla December 8 through December 10 at the Brooks Theater in downtown Oceanside. Seasons follows six childhood friends on a journey over six years of their lives through a variety of life-changing milestones including leaving home, starting new careers, establishing new relationships and examining lifelong connections. The 18-song trip through their 20s is told through a mix of nostalgic introspection and 80s rock, as they explore the bittersweet realities of the changing seasons of their lives.

"It's such a joy to bring this show back home to San Diego. Seasons was created during a time when I myself was going through some big milestone changes in my life similar to the characters in this piece," said Tafolla. "I hope this show speaks to young people going through that today, and reminds them that change, though scary at times, is such a good thing. I hope they are reminded to enjoy each season of life they are in through this show."

Originally developed in 2020 as a concept album featuring Desi Oakley, Mariah Rose Faith, Adante Carter, Seasons was remastered and re-released with Broadway Records and Theatre Barn Records in January 2022. It has since been staged in Los Angeles and New York.

OTC's production of Seasons will be its San Diego stage debut and feature Mikaela Rae Macias, Kylie Young, Adelaida Maria Martinez, Tyler Sanderlin, E.Y. Washington and Kevin "Blax" Burroughs. Macias, last appeared on OTC's stage in 2021's Songs for a New World, and Kylie Young, who was recently seen in New Village Arts' Singin' in the Rain.

"I've been a fan of Tyler's work both on and off the stage for a while now," said Kevin "Blax" Burroughs, OTC's Associate Artistic Director. "When I found out he released a cast recording on Spotify, I immediately went to take a listen. Producing new work in any kind of aspect is such an exhilarating experience, whether it be a concert style reading or a fully staged production. Because this piece speaks directly to change within, I felt as if it was a perfect way to help bring in the new year, but also the new season of OTC having me in an artistic position."

With songs like the wistful "Selfish" that blends both hope for a new future with a heart-wrenching goodbye and the upbeat, rock ballad "Touch the Sky" about dreaming of life outside a small town, Seasons takes audiences on a journey of emotions.

"I'm honored to be putting this up with such an incredible team of artists at OTC who have a passion for supporting new works. Here's to this new season and where it takes all of us!" said Tafolla.

About the Cast and Creative Team (More Bios to Come)

Tyler Tafolla is a California based up-and-coming musical theatre writer, performer and director. He has also written the musical-podcast Scott Robbins and the Traveling Show which appears on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Tafolla is an AMDA Los Angeles Graduate with a BFA in Music Theatre.

Kevin "Blax" Burroughs was awarded the 2022 Craig Noel Award Winner for Outstanding Specialty Artist. He is a proud African-American singer, dancer, actor, director, choreographer, and lighting designer born and raised in San Diego. He's been a performer, board member, and/or member of the creative team with companies that include Moonlight Stage Productions, New Village Arts, San Diego Repertory Theatre, Cygnet Theatre, OnStage Playhouse, CCAE Theatricals, SDMT, and La Jolla Playhouse, as well as youth theaters and educational institutions. Burroughs is the Associate Artistic Director of Oceanside Theatre Company.

Mikaela Rae Macias has a B.A. in Theatre Performance from San Diego State University. She last performed at OTC the the joint production with Teatro San Diego Songs for a New World as Dancer #1/ Woman #1 Understudy. Other key performances include: The Finish Line Series: Business Ideas (Cygnet Theatre), West Side Story, SD Fringe Festival: Body Talk (Teatro San Diego), Love All (La Jolla Playhouse), Chronicles of Kalki, Mother of the Maid (Craig Noel Nomination, Moxie Theatre); Into the Breeches (North Coast Repertory Theatre); The Mad Ones (Wildsong Productions); Noel, Noel (San Diego Symphony).

Kylie Young graduated from UCSD with a B.A. in Theatre. Some of her favorite roles include Katherine in The Taming, Miss Wilkinson in Move Over Mrs. Markham (Scripps Ranch Theatre), Laker Girl in Spamalot (Welk Theatre), Megan in Puffs (Tenth Avenue Arts), and Dora Bailey/Ensemble in Singin in the Rain (New Village Arts).

About Oceanside Theatre Company

Oceanside Theatre Company (OTC), the resident professional theater company operating the historic Brooks Theater in downtown Oceanside, is a focal point of the Oceanside California Cultural District. OTC's mission is to produce professional theatrical productions for the entertainment and enrichment of the community, present educational opportunities in the arts for children and adults, and provide a safe, state-of-the-art public venue for expansion of artistic endeavors in North San Diego County and greater Southern California. OTC produces a four-show mainstage theater season, music series, comedy shows and other cultural events in its 198-seat main theater. It also hosts smaller performances and classes including poetry, improv, dance and various other events in the adjacent black box theater, Studio 219. Additionally, OTC is home to the Brooks Theater Gallery which presents rotating art exhibitions and artist open houses. An important part of OTC's mission is inspiring and sharing the arts with local youth through the Youth Theater Arts Program, which includes after school drama camp in local elementary schools, Summer Theater Performance, Design and Technical Theatre Camps and Youth Theater Arts Outreach in partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of Oceanside during the school year. To learn more visit www.oceansidetheatre.org.

***

Show Details:

Friday, December 8 at 8 pm

Saturday, December 9 at 2 pm & 8 pm

Sunday, December 10 at 2 pm

Brooks Theater

217 N. Coast Highway, Oceanside, CA 92054

760-433-8900

OceansideTheatre.org

Tickets: $20