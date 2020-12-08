SDWC Hires New Artistic and Administrative Staff: Assistant to the Artistic Director and the Assistant to the Board of Directors

The San Diego Women's Chorus (SDWC) is pleased to announce the hire of two new staff to the organization's artistic and administrative team. Lara Korneychuk joins the artistic team as the new Assistant to the Artistic Director with nearly a decade of experience and Meghan Grogan is the first hire in the newly created position of Assistant to the Board of Directors.

After over four years, Celeste Oram is stepping down from SDWC's Assistant to the Artistic Director position to complete her PhD in Music Composition at UCSD. After a nationwide search, the chorus has selected Lara Korneychuk to fill the role. Korneychuk will support Kathleen Hansen, the Artistic Director of the organization since 2014, in leading chorus rehearsals, supporting musicianship, and producing performances. Korneychuk has held a similar role as Assistant Conductor for SACRA/PROFANA in San Diego since 2017.

Korneychuk brings an extensive music background to SDWC. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2012 with a degree in Music Education and Voice/Opera Performance, she began work with primary school choral ensembles and theater, first in Illinois, and now for four years at The Bishop's School in La Jolla. She has also spent nearly a decade as a Choir Director for different churches, working with both youth and adult ensembles.

Throughout her career, Korneychuk has maintained a focus on inclusion. In addition to her musical leadership in schools, she has also developed committees to support student awareness around diversity and inclusion. She is mindful of selecting music for her ensembles that encompasses various styles and contributes to an anti-oppressive environment. These values will translate well into her new role at SDWC; the very mission of SDWC is to encourage women's creativity, celebrate diversity and inspire social action through music. Korneychuk officially steps into the Assistant to the Artistic Director position on December 8th.

Meghan Grogan joined SDWC as it's very first paid administrative staff person earlier this fall. As Assistant to the Board, Grogan serves as a multifunctional aide to the chorus. She works closely with the board to streamline marketing pursuits, document chorus procedures, support membership and all archiving efforts. She will also help execute the board's vision for the future and use her artistic background to enhance the chorus's digital presence.

Grogan received a B.A. in Art History from Arizona State University online in 2019. And previously worked as a Visitor Services Associate with Lux Art Institute, a non-profit gallery space in Encinitas. There she assisted various departments, including marketing, education, and development. She also restructured several administrative processes, a pursuit she will undertake with SDWC as well.



In the midst of the global pandemic, SDWC is thrilled to welcome these two new staff members to help the organization continue to adapt to serve their members and audience in new and innovative ways, while maintaining a strong connection to their mission and vision.

SDWC's next performance is a virtual holiday concert, "We Are Lights," which will premiere on the SDWC YouTube channel on 12/12 at 7pm PST, with an encore broadcast on Facebook on 12/13 at 4pm PST. The virtual event is available online at no cost and will be ASL interpreted. More information at www.sdwc.org

