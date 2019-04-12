SDSU MFA's Present Roald Dahl's JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH

SDSU School of Theatre, Television, and Film presents the musical Roald Dahl's James and The Giant Peach, running Friday, April 26 - Friday, May 3, 2019 in SDSU's Don Powell Theatre. Music and lyrics are by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, book is by Roald Dahl, and director is Stephen Brotebeck.

James and the Giant Peach is a musical production based on the 1961 novel by children's author Roald Dahl. Dahl's other well known works include Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Matilda, and The BFG.

To create a magical and fantastical theatre experience, the MFA design team for this production, combines projections, shadow puppetry, lights, and costumes to bring the world of James and his peach to life. James and the Giant Peach begins in dreary, two dimensional, 1959 England, and slowly transforms into an imaginary, three-dimensional world full of life and color. "Everything that we do as designers is to reinforce this journey, so I think that a lot of our creativity stems from James as the protagonist and his personal journey," said scenic designer Victoria Vitola.

Projections designer, Scott Boynton, has created all original projects for the project. They will be animated upon various surfaces incorporated into the scenic design. "This really hammers home the vision of the SDSU design program, which is to keep students on the cutting edge of what the technology is and what we're doing," said Director Brotebeck.

James and The Giant Peach runs Friday, April 26 - Friday, May 3, 2019 in the Don Powell Theatre at San Diego State University. Tickets are $20 General, $17 Students/Seniors, $10 Children, and can be purchased online at theatre.sdsu.edu.

SDSU's Musical Theatre Program has a thirty-four year history of training artist-scholars. The program graduates 8-10 students every two years, with a balanced 60-unit curriculum of performance courses and scholarly seminars. Graduates teach at the university level as well as professionally perform, direct, produce, choreograph, music direct, and write for the musical theatre.

The Master of Fine Arts Program in Design and Technology in the School of Theatre, Television, and Film at SDSU is a three-year degree program with emphases in scenery, costume, or lighting design and technology. Two students are admitted into each emphasis per year. Students work with theatre professionals both within and outside the academic environment. The MFA provides the essential education, technical training, and creative experience necessary for professional careers or college-level teaching.

The San Diego State University School of Theatre, Television, and Film combines the arts with the traditional roles of the university by teaching the theory, history, literature, and crafts of theatre and film. The School works to benefit the community by providing educational and entertaining arts performances, particularly to San Diego youth. Utilizing innovative curriculum, interdisciplinary initiatives, and research into evolving technologies, the School is committed to preparing the next generation of entertainment arts professionals. The SDSU School of Theatre, Television, and Film provides transformative, experiential learning that prepares students to launch creative careers. For more information, visit ttf.sdsu.edu.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You