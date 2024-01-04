SD Junior Theatre's TOMÁS AND THE LIBRARY LADY is a World Design Capital 2024 Initiative

Performances run January 12-21.

By: Jan. 04, 2024

POPULAR

HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans Photo 1 HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW San Diego Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo 2 Last Chance to Vote for the BWW San Diego Awards; Voting Ends 12/31
Feature: A Look Back at Some Memorable San Diego Shows in 2023 Photo 3 Feature: A Look Back at Some Memorable San Diego Shows in 2023
CCAE Theatricals Announces 2024 Rising Stars For 12th Annual Showcase Photo 4 CCAE Theatricals Announces 2024 Rising Stars For 12th Annual Showcase

SD Junior Theatre's TOMÁS AND THE LIBRARY LADY is a World Design Capital 2024 Initiative

San Diego Junior Theatre has announced that its production of Tomás and the Library Lady, running January 12-21, has been selected as an Initiative within the World Design Capital 2024 Community Program!

 

World Design Capital San Diego Tijuana 2024 is a year-long celebration of our innovative cross-border region as we come together to design a better future. This recognition serves as a symbol of acknowledgment of the value our production brings to the community. In the inspiring, true story of Tomás and the Library Lady, Tomás, a Mexican-American boy and the son of migrant farm workers, meets a caring librarian who introduces him to the wonderful world of books. Through her guidance and the magic of storytelling, Tomás discovers a world of knowledge, unlocking his potential and embarking on a journey of self-discovery. The books' stories enrich the lives of Tomás and his family and instill a love of reading. Adapted from the well-loved book by Pat Mora, this heartwarming tale celebrates the importance of access to literature and the power of imagination to transcend boundaries.

 

In addition to participating in World Design Capital 2024, Junior Theatre is excited to welcome Maria Patrice Amon to direct the production. Amon is a director, producer, scholar and proud Junior Theatre alumna whose work has been seen throughout San Diego at theatres such as La Jolla Playhouse, San Diego REP (where she was Associate Artistic Director), Diversionary Theatre and others.

 

Joining Amon on the creative team is Eliza Vedar, who will music direct as well as compose original music for the show. Vedar has become a frequent music director at Junior Theatre, with credits such as last season's Matilda and Cinderella and JT's upcoming productions of Diary of a Wimpy Kid and Mean Girls.  

 

Tomás and the Library Lady will run Fridays at 7pm and Saturday and Sundays at 2pm from January 12 to 21, 2024. JT's popular Pajama Night is Friday, January 19!

Junior Theatre continues to provide an ASL-interpreted performance for each production. The ASL-interpreted performance for Tomás and the Library Lady will be Saturday, January 20 at 2pm. For optimal seating, members of the Deaf and hard-of-hearing community can reach out directly to the box office at boxoffice@juniortheatre.com.




RELATED STORIES - San Diego

1
Cast & Creative Team Set for Sanaz Toossis ENGLISH at The Old Globe Photo
Cast & Creative Team Set for Sanaz Toossi's ENGLISH at The Old Globe

The Old Globe has revealed the full cast and creative team for the critically-acclaimed play English. Learn how to purchase tickets!

2
Composers Concordance to Present CompCord Ensemble at The NWEAMO Festival Photo
Composers Concordance to Present CompCord Ensemble at The NWEAMO Festival

Composers Concordance presents CompCord Ensemble at The NWEAMO Festival, featuring a program of new chamber music and premieres. Live stream available on Composers Concordance's Facebook page.

3
CompCord Ensemble Comes to The NWEAMO Festival This Month Photo
CompCord Ensemble Comes to The NWEAMO Festival This Month

On January 27th at 7pm, Composers Concordance presents CompCord Ensemble @ The NWEAMO Festival. Learn more about the performance and how to stream it here!

4
Feature: A Look Back at Some Memorable San Diego Shows in 2023 Photo
Feature: A Look Back at Some Memorable San Diego Shows in 2023

The new year is almost upon us and so it seems this is the best time to reflect on some of the theatrical experiences over 2023 that made a lasting impact.

More Hot Stories For You

Cast & Creative Team Set for Sanaz Toossi's ENGLISH at The Old GlobeCast & Creative Team Set for Sanaz Toossi's ENGLISH at The Old Globe
CompCord Ensemble Comes to The NWEAMO Festival This MonthCompCord Ensemble Comes to The NWEAMO Festival This Month
CCAE Theatricals Announces 2024 Rising Stars For 12th Annual ShowcaseCCAE Theatricals Announces 2024 Rising Stars For 12th Annual Showcase
Tyler Tafolla to Present CATCHING UP! Concert In San DiegoTyler Tafolla to Present CATCHING UP! Concert In San Diego

Videos

Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer Video
Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer
Photos & THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Sings National Anthem Video
Photos & THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Sings National Anthem
Wayne Brade on 'Black Joy' in THE WIZ Video
Wayne Brade on 'Black Joy' in THE WIZ
View all Videos

San Diego SHOWS
Topkapi Palace Show in San Diego Topkapi Palace Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-2/09)
The Cab Calloway Orchestra in San Diego The Cab Calloway Orchestra
California Center for the Arts, Escondido: Concert Hall (1/19-1/19)
The Wiz in San Diego The Wiz
Civic Theatre- San Diego (1/09-1/14)
Peter Pan (Non-Equity) in San Diego Peter Pan (Non-Equity)
Civic Theatre- San Diego (7/30-8/04)
Tomás and the Library Lady in San Diego Tomás and the Library Lady
Casa del Prado Theatre (1/12-1/21)
The Crucible in San Diego The Crucible
Lamplighters Theatre (1/12-2/04)
Aladdin in San Diego Aladdin
Civic Theatre- San Diego (4/03-4/07)
Intimate Apparel in San Diego Intimate Apparel
North Coast Repertory Theatre (1/10-2/04)
Chicago (Non-Equity) in San Diego Chicago (Non-Equity)
Civic Theatre- San Diego (2/13-2/18)
Mrs. Doubtfire in San Diego Mrs. Doubtfire
Civic Theatre- San Diego (6/04-6/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You