SD Junior Theatre's TOMÁS AND THE LIBRARY LADY is a World Design Capital 2024 Initiative

San Diego Junior Theatre has announced that its production of Tomás and the Library Lady, running January 12-21, has been selected as an Initiative within the World Design Capital 2024 Community Program!

World Design Capital San Diego Tijuana 2024 is a year-long celebration of our innovative cross-border region as we come together to design a better future. This recognition serves as a symbol of acknowledgment of the value our production brings to the community. In the inspiring, true story of Tomás and the Library Lady, Tomás, a Mexican-American boy and the son of migrant farm workers, meets a caring librarian who introduces him to the wonderful world of books. Through her guidance and the magic of storytelling, Tomás discovers a world of knowledge, unlocking his potential and embarking on a journey of self-discovery. The books' stories enrich the lives of Tomás and his family and instill a love of reading. Adapted from the well-loved book by Pat Mora, this heartwarming tale celebrates the importance of access to literature and the power of imagination to transcend boundaries.

In addition to participating in World Design Capital 2024, Junior Theatre is excited to welcome Maria Patrice Amon to direct the production. Amon is a director, producer, scholar and proud Junior Theatre alumna whose work has been seen throughout San Diego at theatres such as La Jolla Playhouse, San Diego REP (where she was Associate Artistic Director), Diversionary Theatre and others.

Joining Amon on the creative team is Eliza Vedar, who will music direct as well as compose original music for the show. Vedar has become a frequent music director at Junior Theatre, with credits such as last season's Matilda and Cinderella and JT's upcoming productions of Diary of a Wimpy Kid and Mean Girls.

Tomás and the Library Lady will run Fridays at 7pm and Saturday and Sundays at 2pm from January 12 to 21, 2024. JT's popular Pajama Night is Friday, January 19!

Junior Theatre continues to provide an ASL-interpreted performance for each production. The ASL-interpreted performance for Tomás and the Library Lady will be Saturday, January 20 at 2pm. For optimal seating, members of the Deaf and hard-of-hearing community can reach out directly to the box office at boxoffice@juniortheatre.com.