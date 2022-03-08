SD Junior Theatre Presents TO BE SEEN, TO BE HEARD: SPOTLIGHT ON YOUNG BLACK VOICES

San Diego Junior Theatre, the nation's longest-running youth theatre program, is teaming up with TYPA Theatre Company to present a one-night only special event, To Be Seen, To Be Heard, Spotlight on Young, Black Voices!

Join in on Saturday, March 19 at 7pm for a celebration of diverse voices shared by San Diego Junior Theatre's future leaders. Curated, written and directed by Kimberly King, Imahni King-Murillo and Kandace Crystal.

Right on the heels of Black History Month, this is "the perfect time to celebrate the beauty, strength and resilience of the African-American People!" states TYPA Founder and Program Organizer, Kimberly King. As cultural dialogue looks to recognize intersectional identities and distinguish experiences, it was important for all involved to ensure audiences knew Black people are not a monolith. "Both TYPA and Junior Theatre believe in the power of theatre to transform," she continues, "to affirm, unify and amplify."

All Junior Theatre productions are performed in Balboa Park's historic Casa del Prado Theatre, at the corner of Old Globe Way and Village Place. Tickets for this special event are free, with donations gratefully accepted. To reserve tickets and for more information, visit https://juniortheatre.com/event/to-be-seen-to-be-heard/ or call the box office at 619-239-8355.

Junior Theatre is currently requiring patrons (adults and children over 12) to provide proof of vaccination or negative COVID PCR test result, taken within 72 hours of the performance, in order to attend. Face coverings are required of all patrons while inside the Casa del Prado Theater. Patrons are asked to check https://juniortheatre.com/covid-19-safety/ for full details and any policy updates prior to attending a performance.