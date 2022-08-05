SD Junior Theatre Kicks Off 75th Anniversary Season With JTOGETHER Picnic!

To celebrate 75 years of providing high quality productions and theatre education for San Diego's youth, the Junior Theatre Parent Auxiliary is kicking off JT's Anniversary Season with the JTogether Picnic on Saturday, August 13 from 11:00am to 1:00pm in front of Balboa Park's Casa del Prado Theatre.

All are welcome to attend! Bring your favorite picnic items. San Diego's popular Zzymzzy Quartet will provide the music and there will be some food and drink available for purchase as well as information regarding upcoming classes, camps and shows.

Stick around after the picnic and catch the 2:00pm performance of Head Over Heels, the last production of SDJT's 74th season. Audiences are cheering this fearlessly fresh new musical comedy from music legends The Go-Go's. Head Over Heels is an unpredictable Elizabethan romp about a royal family that must prevent an oracle's prophecy of doom. In order to save their beloved kingdom, the family embarks on an extravagant journey where they are faced with mistaken identities, love triangles and self-discovery. For more information, visit www.juniortheatre.com or call the box office at 619-239-8355. **Special Offer** $10 tickets for the 2pm performance (regular price $16-18) will be available at the box office window for JTogether Picnic attendees! Simply stop by the box office between 12:00pm and show time and mention "JTogether."

Since 1948, Junior Theatre's mission has been to provide engaging, innovative, high-quality theatre education and productions for children of all cultural heritage, ages, abilities, and levels of interest. Junior Theatre training fosters creativity, imagination and independent thinking which helps a young person face life's challenges and discover themselves and their place in this world. Students gain confidence, learn leadership, practice teamwork and build a skill set - not only for a theatre stage, but for the larger stage of the real world. Notable alumni include Tony Award-winning Broadway star Brian Stokes Mitchell, Casey Nicholaw, director/choreographer of such Broadway hits as Mean Girls, The Book of Mormon and Something Rotten!, and many others who have gone on to success in a variety of fields. Junior Theatre's motto is "Theatre skills are skills for life!"

Junior Theatre strongly encourages all eligible patrons to be fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19. For the safety of our unvaccinated students who perform without masks, and our young, unvaccinated patrons, masks are still required for all patrons two years old and up. Patrons are asked to check https://juniortheatre.com/covid-19-safety/ for full details and any policy updates prior to attending a performance.