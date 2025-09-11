 tracker
Robert Dubac's OMG! to be Presented at North Coast Rep Variety Nights

OMG! will run October 6, 2025 at 7:30pm.

Sep. 11, 2025
Robert Dubac's OMG! to be Presented at North Coast Rep Variety Nights Image
n Robert Dubac's hilarious new show OMG! our lord and savior returns but this time he's no carpenter - he's a stand-up comedian! Join him as he channels what God created on the eighth day. Comedy.

Robert Dubac (author, actor) belongs to a rare breed of humorists who make comedy smart and tragedy funny. His deft combination of stand-up and live theater is unparalleled in the solo genre. He dissects culture with an eye that is both jaundiced and probing. Eschewing drama in the pursuit of humor he pulls our emotional strings with intelligence and biting wit.

OMG! will run October 6, 2025 at 7:30pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $49 with discounts for students, military, and educators.




