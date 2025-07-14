Review: MATILDA at San Diego Musical Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



San Diego Musical Theatre’s “Roald Dahl's Matilda: The Musical," running through August 10, is a mischievous and magical triumph that captures the sharp wit and subversive heart of Roald Dahl’s beloved book. With Tim Minchin’s delightfully wordy lyrics and a story driven by rebellion, imagination, and the occasional flying pigtail, this production strikes a perfect balance between British humor, childhood chaos, and heartfelt charm.

At the center is Iris Manter as Matilda, a sweet young heroine with a gift for storytelling and a healthy disdain for injustice. Manter carries the show with poise, humor, and just the right flicker of sadness. Her rendition of “Quiet” is a hushed standout, while “Naughty” captures the spirit of a girl who isn’t above using mischief to exact some justice.

Iris Manter as Matilda - photo by Karli Cadel

Director Geno Carr leans into the dark whimsy of Dahl’s world without losing its warmth. He wisely embraces the play’s tonal contrasts of absurd adult buffoonery alongside honest emotional beats, and steers the production with heart and humor. Melissa Glasgow’s playful choreography brings energy and edge, especially in numbers like the aggressive and clever “School Song,” the sweet schoolyard play in “When I Grow Up,” and the rousing “Revolting Children.”

Jason William Webb brings an intimidating presence as Miss Trunchbull, striking the right balance between grotesque and hilarious. Krista Feallock’s Miss Honey is a lovely counterpoint, gentle but not spineless, with a lovely and comforting tone, especially in “My House.”

L-R - Arden Johnson as Amanda & Jason William Webb as Miss. Trunchbull

- photo by Karli Cadel

Sophia LaRosh is all over-the-top flair as Mrs. Wormwood, while Xavier J. Bush sparkles as her flamboyant dance partner Rudolpho. Zane Camacho opens Act Two with some cheeky crowd work, leading into “Telly” with charm and swagger. Wendy Waddell adds sweetness as Mrs. Phelps, the librarian who believes in the power of stories and in Matilda.

The young ensemble is uniformly strong. Jacob Isaac Peterson earns big applause as Bruce. Kira Fetter brings lively mischief as Lavender, and Arden Johnson is adorable as Amanda, the pigtailed student with airborne ambitions.

The cast of MATILDA - photo by Karli Cadel

It’s also worth noting this is a large ensemble show, and the cast works as a well-oiled machine. Seasoned adult performers seamlessly support the younger ones, and everyone handles quick changes and character swaps with crisp timing and clear commitment. The additional cast includes Van Angelo, Elena Bertacchi, Jordyn “JoJo” Brown, Ashley Chavarria, Kalia Concepcion, Abby DePuy, AJ Gange, Jack Gemmell, Hank Gilchrist, Andres Lagang, Ashley Mackey, Marcellino Mendoza, Maari Morissette, Jayden Polliard, Tyler J. Sanderlin, Nick Siljander, Christopher Smyres, Dhani Solorio, and Sloane Viora.

Matthew Herman’s chalkboard-covered scenic design is simple but effective, allowing scenes to flow quickly and giving the kids plenty of room for organized chaos.

“Matilda” is witty, weird, and packed with energy. It revels in rebellion, delights in language, and reminds us that sometimes, being a little bit naughty is the very best option.

How To Get Tickets

"Matilda” is playing through August 10th at San Diego Musical Theatre. For ticket and showtime information, go to www.sdmt.org

Photo Credit: Karli Cadel

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a San Diego News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...