Interview: Berto Fernández And Giovanny Diaz De Leon of ¡CÓMO EL GRINCH ROBÓ LA NAVIDAD! at The Old Globe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! San Diego Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Diego & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Anyone who has seen “Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” knows that Max, both young and old, is the one who knows the real story. So naturally, before The Old Globe’s Spanish-language concert presentation of "¡Cómo el Grinch robó la Navidad!", we summoned a bit of Whoville magic to hear from actors Berto Fernández and Giovanny Diaz de Leon, who bring Old Max and Young Max to life in this new concert adaptation about working on this world premiere. This special two-performance event on November 21 and 22nd at The Old Globe introduces a fresh, fully Spanish-language rendition featuring actors at music stands, a full orchestra, and touches of staging that promise a new sparkle on a beloved San Diego holiday tradition.

Berto Fernández as Viejo Max (Old Max) and Giovanny Diaz de Leon as Joven Max (Young Max). Photo by Stephanie Ochoa

While the English production has long been a San Diego holiday tradition, this concert offers the world premiere Spanish translation of How the Grinch Stole Christmas! Featuring actors at music stands performing the full play and songs with a full orchestra, and touches of costume and staging, the beloved story and songs like “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” come to life entirely in Spanish. For Berto Fernández and Giovanny Diaz de Leon, the chance to play Max in this new adaptation was a magical opportunity they couldn’t resist.

Berto: I think Max is exciting to portray because he represents our inner child. He is joyful, curious, playful, kind, and LOYAL. Qualities that we sometimes forget as we grow older, so he reminds us of those values. Telling this story in my native language, for my Spanish-speaking community, makes it that more special. Old Max to me is Dr. Seuss himself, sharing his magical creations with us, so I feel grateful to be given the opportunity to step into his paws.

Giovanny: This is my first time working on a piece that is entirely in Spanish, and that truly has been such a blessing. Getting to hear myself interpret this character, bringing out the parts of myself I’ve never had access to on stage before, has been, to put it plainly, the coolest thing ever. My main goal with Young Max has been to make him sound like a member of your family, like tu hermanito o tu primo, that I’m sure all the Latinos reading this can relate to. It’s been a blast infusing that distinct sound into this pup, and I hope that through this process, it comes across to our audiences.

Both performers are recent San Diego Theatre Critics Circle Actors of the Year, and both lend their own cultural roots, personal history, and affection for the story’s most steadfast companion, working together on this as Old Max and Young Max.

Giovanny: Getting to know Berto and forming a bond with him has been really a joy and extremely helpful when developing our character. Max is really the heartbeat of the show, being both a narrator and an active participant, so really leaning into that “can’t help but love him” charm that is so inherent with dogs has also been very helpful. Our mannerisms and physicality have helped to link our two dogs in a way that I hope comes across on stage.

Berto: It was actually very self-reflective. I see a lot of myself in Viejo Max, reminiscing about my early years of performing on ships and traveling all over the world. Those were the days! The young heart is still there, though, and matching the beautiful and bubbly energy Giovanny Diaz de Leon brings to Joven Max has been such a joy.

Also, who wouldn’t wanna play a dog? Everybody loves dogs!

Berto Fernández as Viejo Max (Old Max). Photo by Stephanie Ochoa.

This concert is directed by James Vásquez, the Globe’s longtime Grinch specialist, who has directed 22 productions of the classic show, and Fernández and Diaz de Leon both say it was an honor to collaborate on a piece everyone has such love for with him.

Giovanny: James is a name that has always excited me. He’s such a San Diego icon, and working with him has been on my bucket list for quite some time now. When I got the call for this project and his name was listed, it was an instant yes. He is truly just the loveliest human being, and getting to watch him be in his element, especially while working on this new version of this show, which he has in large part helped transform into a San Diego tradition, has been nothing short of a dream come true.

Berto: James is pretty much the ultimate Who. No one understands the culture of Whoville and the heart of the stage musical like he does. So, I feel honored that he is guiding us through the conception of this Spanish version. I think the collaboration in the room has been so successful because of our mutual love for this classic story, and the hope for it to reach more people.

Giovanny Diaz de Leon as Joven Max (Young Max). Photo by Stephanie Ochoa.

For both performers, being able to bring this Spanish-language adaptation of How the Grinch Stole Christmas! to life in San Diego, which has such a vibrant Spanish-speaking community, has not just been exciting, but also gives them hope of building new family traditions for families and for kids who speak Spanish to see themselves and their culture reflected in this story.

Berto: The brilliant Spanish translation, by Luis Gerardo Villegas and Katya Ojeda Iturbide, brings a level of accessibility to the story by infusing culturally relevant text that will directly connect with our community.

Spanish speakers in San Diego and Baja California can now build new family traditions through this spectacular and moving piece of Theatre in our own language. The show is about family and community persevering against adversity, and it seems like the perfect time to share it with ours.

Giovanny: I’ve always wanted to work in a Spanish-language production, especially coming from an upbringing where Spanish was my first language. Growing up in San Diego as a kid who only spoke Spanish, I always had an interest and passion for performing, but it was outright impossible to find opportunities in the world of theatre where I felt wanted. So, more than anything, it was really exciting and encouraging to see The Old Globe and James Vasquez have such a strong initiative to create a new version of this show that would be understood by my family and my community. Hopefully this project will make some Latino kid feel like this a space and world that’s for them and that one day they can also be a part of.

How To Get Tickets

"¡Cómo el Grinch robó la Navidad!" Is playing at The Old Globe Friday, November 21, 2025, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, November 22, 2025, at 10 a.m. For ticket information, go to www.theoldglobe.org

Please note: this is a concert presentation and not a fully staged production; it will not feature the full set or design elements of the annual Globe production.

Photo Credit: The Old Globe