RICHARD LEDERER'S DR. GRAMMAR GUY Comes to North Coast Repertory Theatre

North Coast Repertory Theatre presents Richard Lederer's Dr. Grammar Guy. After his sold-out performance of Amazing Words and other shows over the years, North Coast Rep brings back Dr. Lederer with his newest performance, Dr. Grammar Guy on March 7th at 7:30pm. The San Diego Union Tribune history quizmaster and language columnist will illuminate essential grammar, usage, and punctuation, including the terminal preposition, split infinitive, they as a third-person singular pronoun, and the utility of the serial comma. Everyone, even grammarphobes, will enjoy Dr. Lederer's brand of language and learning dressed up to have fun.

During his performance, Richard Lederer will auction off his services for benefit of North Coast Rep. The two auction items are:

LEDERER ON LANGUAGE. Language author and columnist Richard Lederer will come to your home, child's school, house of worship, local library, service club, supper club, book club, or business to present whatever program of language learning and fun you wish.

POKER 101. As the father of Howard "The Professor" Lederer and Annie Duke, "The Princess of Poker," Richard Lederer is the most successful breeder of world-class poker players in history. Dr. Lederer a??will instruct you in the fundamentals of the great American game of Texas Hold'em.

His books and CDs will be available before, during intermission, and after the performance.

This is a benefit performance for North Coast Rep. It's a fun evening of theatre! Come prepared to laugh and learn.





Richard Lederer'S DR. GRAMMAR GUY will occur on March 7, 2022 at 7:30pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $25. Call 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase seats.