Photos: Write Out Loud's POE & MORE POE At The Villa Montezuma Museum

Write Out Loud, in partnership with Friends of the Villa Montezuma, will present Poe & More Poe, a haunting evening of stories by Edgar Allan Poe, running October 17 through November 1 at the Villa Montezuma Museum in Sherman Heights. Co-directed by Rachael VanWormer and Veronica Murphy. See photos of the production.

Set within the ornate Victorian surroundings of the historic Villa Montezuma, Poe & More Poe invites audiences into an eerie, candlelit world filled with mystery and dark imagination. The program features classic Poe stories including MS. Found in a Bottle and The Tell-Tale Heart, performed by an ensemble of veteran actors — Rhianna Basore, Laurence Brown, Paul Maley, Liliana Talwatte, Walter Ritter, and Veronica Murphy — known for bringing the author’s timeless tales to life with theatrical flair and spine-chilling precision.

“We love sharing Poe with our audience during this haunting season,” said Artistic Director Veronica Murphy. “His work, so wonderfully disturbing, has crept into the fabric of American culture. His mastery of atmosphere and his ability to tap into human emotion have made him a literary icon.”

Performances take place at the Villa Montezuma Museum, located at 1925 K Street, San Diego, CA 92102. This historic Queen Anne Victorian, built in 1887 by musician and author Jessie Shepard, was once known as “The Palace of the Arts.” Visitors should note that the venue does not have an elevator.

Performances will take place Fridays and Saturdays with three shows nightly at 6:00 p.m., 7:30 p.m., and 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $30 and available at writeoutloudsd.com or by calling 619-944-8953.

Photo Credit: Frank Rogozienski

