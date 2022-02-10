Photos: First Look at TROUBLE IN MIND at The Old Globe

The Old Globe is presenting Trouble in Mind by Alice Childress, directed by Delicia Turner Sonnenberg February 5 - March 13, 2022.

Trouble in Mind is a thrilling new production of a too-often neglected American classic. New York, 1955. A leading Black actress and a multiracial cast rehearse a challenging new Broadway play set in the South. Backstage rivalries and showbiz egos cause excitement of their own, but artistic differences between the cast and the White director soon bubble to the surface, revealing the truths that American drama covers over and the ways in which even well-meaning people can harm others under the guise of helping. The New York Times recently called Alice Childress's groundbreaking Trouble in Mind "a rich, unsettling play that lingers in one's memory long after its conclusion."

The cast for Trouble in Mind includes Tom Bloom as Henry (Broadway's Henry IV), Kevin Isola as Al Manners (Broadway's Brooklyn Boy), Ramona Keller as Wiletta Mayer (Broadway's Caroline, or Change), Bibi Mama as Millie Davis (La Jolla Playhouse's Ancient), Jake Millgard as Eddie Fenton (The Old Globe's A Midsummer Night's Dream), Victor Morris as Sheldon Forrester (The Old Globe's The Ruby in Us), Mike Sears as Bill O'Wray (The Old Globe's What You Are), Michael Zachary Tunstill as John Nevins (Arena Stage's Seven Guitars), and Maggie Walters as Judy Sears (The Old Globe's Henry IV, Part I and current student of The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program).

Understudies for Trouble in Mind include Henian Boone, Brett Cassidy, Joel Castellaw, Desiree Clarke, Savannah Faye, Komi M. Gbeblewou, Becca Lustgarten, Jeffrey Rashad, Jude Tibeau, and Nathan Van Atta.

Tickets are available online at www.TheOldGlobe.org, by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE (234-5623), or in person at our Box Office in Balboa Park. Regular ticket prices start at $29.