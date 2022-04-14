Photos: First Look at ONCE at CCAE Theatricals

Get a first look at rehearsal photos for CCAE Theatrical's upcoming production of the Tony Award-winning musical ONCE! A testament to the transcendent power of love and music takes center stage at California Center for the Arts, Escondido with the multi-award-winning ONCE. The musical-book by Enda Walsh; music and lyrics by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová-based on John Carney's Academy Award-winning indie film of the same name. CCAE Theatricals' Artistic Director J. Scott Lapp will direct Once on the Center Theater stage, April 22 - May 7, 20022. Tickets are available online at www.artcenter.org.

The story follows a Dublin street musician who's about to give up on his dream when a beautiful young woman takes a sudden interest in his haunting love songs. There's no mistaking the chemistry between them. As it begins to grow, his music soars to powerful, new heights. Theirs is an unlikely connection, though, that turns out to be deeper and more complex than other everyday romances. Once is an unforgettable story about going for one's dreams and the power of music to connect us all.

Once earned eight Tony Awards, a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album, four Drama Desk Awards including Outstanding Musical, two Olivier Awards (for the British production) and three Dora Mavor Moore Awards (for the Toronto production). The Wall Street Journal called Once, "A love story played with fierce sincerity and unexpected honesty"; and the Associated Press said, "Pure, moving, inventive, and irresistible. Once makes a lasting connection."

Playwright Enda Walsh is a multi-award-winning Irish playwright who won a Tony Award for writing the book for Once in 2012. The musical played for three years on Broadway, two years in London's West End and has been touring worldwide. His other works include Misterman (Landmark Productions, The Galway Arts Festival); and Penelope, The New Electric Ballroom and The Walworth Farce (Druid Theatre, Ireland). He co-wrote the screenplay for the 2008 film Hunger.

The CCAE Theatricals' cast includes Tom Frank as Guy, Ana Marcu as Girl, David Kirk Grant as Billy, Marta Rymer as Reza, Morgan Hollingsworth as Eamon, Kent Brisby as Da, Judy Carlstrom as Baruska, James Michael McHale as Bank Manager, Laura Leo Kelly as Andrej, David Lamoureux as Svec, Olivia Duvall as Ex-Girlfriend, Erich Schroeder as Emcee, and Becca Last as Ivonka.

The design and creative team includes J. Scott Lapp, Director; David Lamoureux, musical direction; Matthew Herman, scenic design; Michelle Miles, Lighting Design; Janet Pitcher, costume design; Andrew Nagy, sound & projection design; Heather Longfellow, Property Master; Caitlin Muelder, dialect coach; Melissa Bonilla, Assistant Stage Manager; Diane David, Production Stage Manager; and Lindsay Brooks, CSA, casting.

ONCE has generous support from Honorary Producers The David T. & Dorris E. Staples Foundation.

Photo Credit: Karli Cadel Photography