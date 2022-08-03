Photos: First Look at HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES at La Jolla Playhouse

Following the world premiere opening night of Here There Are Blueberries on Sunday July 31, 202, Tectonic Theater Project and La Jolla Playhouse have released the first images of the production.

Written by Tony Award nominee Moisés Kaufman and Amanda Gronich and conceived and directed by Moisés Kaufman, Here There Are Blueberries follows an album of never before seen World War II-era photographs that arrives at the desk of United States Holocaust Memorial Museum archivist Rebecca Erbelding. As Rebecca and her team of historians begin to unravel the shocking story behind the images, the album soon makes headlines around the world. In Germany, a businessman sees the album online and recognizes his own grandfather in the photos. He begins a journey of discovery that will take him into the lives of other Nazi descendants - in a reckoning of his family's past and his country's history. Here There Are Blueberries tells the story of these photographs and what they reveal about the Holocaust and our own humanity. The play continues through August 21, 2022 at La Jolla Playhouse.

The cast of Here There Are Blueberries features Scott Barrow, Charles Browning, Rosina Reynolds, Jeanne Sakata, Elizabeth Stahlmann, Charlie Thurston, Grant James Varjas and Frances Uku, along with UC San Diego MFA students: Abby Huffstetler, Noah Keyishian, Sabrina Liu.

Here There Are Blueberries features scenic designs by Derek McLane, costume designs by Dede Ayite, lighting design by David Lander, sound design by Bobby McElver, projection designs by David Bengali, dramaturgy, associate direction and devising by Amy Marie Seidel, intimacy coordination by Ann James, casting by tbd casting co. Stephanie Yankwitt, CSA and Jacole Kitchen, and stage management by Lora K. Powell.

In partnership with Tectonic Theater Project and the Fellowships at Auschwitz for the Study of Professional Ethics (FASPE), the Playhouse will present a series of free audience talkbacks on the themes and issues in Here There Are Blueberries: August 2: Doctors at Auschwitz: Joseph Mengele and the Role of Medicine in Nazi Germany; August 3: The Next Generation: How do we deal with the sins of our fathers, both literally and metaphorically?; August 16: Ethics in Nazi Germany: Himmler's Posen Speech; August 17: There were Blueberries: the Transformation of Norms and Complicity as the New Normal; August 18: Nazi Crimes and the Complicity of Business Leaders and Professionals.

For tickets and more information, please click here.