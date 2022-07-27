Photos: First Look at DIAL M FOR MURDER, Now Playing at the Old Globe

Dial M for Murder is now playing at the Old Globe, set to open on July 28. The play, by Frederick Knott, was adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher, and directed by Stafford Arima. Check out an exclusive first look at the production in the photos below!

A new version of the celebrated murder mystery that inspired Hitchcock's masterpiece! Tony is convinced that his wife Margot has been cheating on him. Now it seems that the affair is over, but in his jealousy Tony spins a web of suspicion and deception that will tighten around them and ensnare them both in danger, recrimination, and murder. Acclaimed playwright Jeffrey Hatcher (Scotland Road, Wait Until Dark) brings us an edge-of-your-seat, world-premiere adaptation of this modern classic, directed in high style by Globe veteran Stafford Arima (Allegiance, Red Velvet) in our most intimate performance space.