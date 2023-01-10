Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at BLUES IN THE NIGHT at North Coast Repertory Theatre

This rich musical experience promises to thrill and delight both novice and die-hard jazz fans alike, so reserve your seats now.

Jan. 10, 2023  

According to the legendary Billie Holliday, "Blues is to jazz what yeast is to bread." With 26 glorious, hot, torchy songs fueling BLUES IN THE NIGHT, a powerful cast of singers plumb the innermost reaches of their hearts, sharing the heartbreak and humor of life and the indomitable will to do more than survive. Among the offerings are such favorites as "Stompin' at the Savoy," "Nobody Knows You When You're Down and Out," and "Wasted Life Blues." This rich musical experience promises to thrill and delight both novice and die-hard jazz fans alike, so reserve your seats now.

Get a first look at photos below!

Yvette Freeman Hartley directs Karole Foreman,* Anise Ritchie,* Elijah Rock,* and Ciarra Stroud in BLUES IN THE NIGHT. Lanny Hartley is the Musical Director; Roxane Carrasco, Choreographer. Musicians include Kevin Toney, Roy Jenkins, Danny King, Malcolm Jones, and Thomas Alforque. The revue was conceived and originally directed by Sheldon Epps; original vocal arrangements and musical direction by Chapman Roberts, and orchestrations and additional vocal arrangements by Sy Johnson. Design team includes Marty Burnett (Set Design), Matthew Novotny (Lighting), Regan A. McKay (Costume Design), Matt FitzGerald (Sound), Chris Williams(Prop Design) and Stage Manager Cindy Rumley.

*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.

BLUES IN THE NIGHT previews begin Wednesday, January 11. Opening Night on Saturday, January 14, at 8pm. It will play Wednesdays at 7pm, Thursdays through Saturdays at 8pm, Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm with Sundays at 7pm through February 5. A performance has just been added on Wednesday, February 1 at 2 pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets: Previews - $57 (including Friday preview at 2pm), Week Nights/Wed. & Sat. Matinees - $63; Sat. Eve. & Sun. Mat. $68; Sun Night - $60. Seniors, Students, Military & Educators - $3 off admission. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

Photo credit: Aaron Rumley

Karole Foreman, Elijah Rock, Ciarra Stroud & Anise Ritchie - photo by Aaron Rumley

Karole Foreman, Ciarra Stroud & Anise Ritchie

Anise Ritchie

Ciarra Stroud

Elijah Rock

Front- Ciarra Stroud; Back (L-R) Karole Foreman, Elijah Rock & Anise Ritchie

Karole Foreman




