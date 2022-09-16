Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look At WHAT WE TALK ABOUT WHEN WE TALK ABOUT ANNE FRANK At The Old Globe

Directed by Barry Edelstein, running September 13 – October 23, 2022, with the Opening September 18, 2022.

Register for San Diego News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 16, 2022  
Photos: First Look At WHAT WE TALK ABOUT WHEN WE TALK ABOUT ANNE FRANK At The Old Globe

See first look photos from the world premiere of What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frankb by Nathan Englander at the San Diego Old Globe. Directed by Barry Edelstein, running September 13 - October 23, 2022, with the Opening September 18, 2022.

Pulitzer Prize finalist Nathan Englander and director Barry Edelstein wowed Globe audiences with The Twenty-Seventh Man, and now they team up again for this world premiere of a modern-day comedy of friendship. What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank is Englander's adaptation of his award-winning short story about two women, inseparable in high school, whose adult lives have taken them to opposite ends of the earth, and to wildly different experiences of culture, religion, and family. When they reunite, their bond is tested by the distance that has grown between them... and also by their husbands, who don't exactly see eye to eye. Englander's distinctive voice-hilarious, outrageous, and emotional-gives us a uniquely funny and smart exploration of how we see ourselves and how our friends see us.

The cast for What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank features Rebecca Creskoff as Debbie (Manhattan Theatre Club's Losing Louie, TNT's Claws), Greg Hildreth as Mark (The Old Globe's Love's Labour's Lost, Broadway's Company), Joshua Malina as Phil (Broadway's A Few Good Men, NBC's The West Wing), Nathan Salstone as Trevor (Broadway's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, First National Tour of Hadestown), and Sophie von Haselberg as Lauren (Off Broadway's Billy & Ray, Berkshire Theatre Festival's The Cat and The Canary).

In addition to playwright Nathan Englander and director Barry Edelstein, the creative team for What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank includes scenic design by Paul Tate dePoo, costume design by Katherine Roth, lighting design by Russell H. Champa, original music and sound design by Lindsay Jones, casting by Caparelliotis Casting, and production stage management by Alyssa Escalante.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Moonlight Youth Theatre Presents MARY POPPINS Next MonthMoonlight Youth Theatre Presents MARY POPPINS Next Month
September 16, 2022

When Moonlight Youth Theatre takes the stage of the Moonlight Amphitheatre this October, it will produce one of the region's largest musical theatre events this fall for young performers.
5th Annual San Diego PoeFest Set For Next Month5th Annual San Diego PoeFest Set For Next Month
September 14, 2022

WRITE OUT LOUD, an organization founded in 2007 with a commitment to inspire, challenge and entertain by reading literature aloud for audiences of all ages, announces the 5th Annual San Diego PoeFest, in performance from October 14th - 30th at the Villa Montezuma Museum in Sherman Heights.
Kerry Irish Productions Announces The 2022 West Coast Tour Of AN IRISH CHRISTMASKerry Irish Productions Announces The 2022 West Coast Tour Of AN IRISH CHRISTMAS
September 12, 2022

Kerry Irish Productions will be back on tour in 2022 with its acclaimed production of An Irish Christmas in 18 different venues beginning November 25th and running through December 23rd.
Blues Legend TAJ MAHAL Comes To Poway This FallBlues Legend TAJ MAHAL Comes To Poway This Fall
September 12, 2022

Poway OnStage announces a one-night-only performance by Blues legend Taj Mahal Friday, October 28th at the Poway Center for the Performing Arts. 
Comedian Kathleen Madigan Announces THE BOXED WINE & TINY BANJOS 2023 TOURComedian Kathleen Madigan Announces THE BOXED WINE & TINY BANJOS 2023 TOUR
September 12, 2022

Comedian Kathleen Madigan has announced her Boxed Wine & Tiny Banjos 2023 Tour with 23 dates that will kick-off in January 2023.