Photos: First Look At WHAT WE TALK ABOUT WHEN WE TALK ABOUT ANNE FRANK At The Old Globe

See first look photos from the world premiere of What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frankb by Nathan Englander at the San Diego Old Globe. Directed by Barry Edelstein, running September 13 - October 23, 2022, with the Opening September 18, 2022.

Pulitzer Prize finalist Nathan Englander and director Barry Edelstein wowed Globe audiences with The Twenty-Seventh Man, and now they team up again for this world premiere of a modern-day comedy of friendship. What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank is Englander's adaptation of his award-winning short story about two women, inseparable in high school, whose adult lives have taken them to opposite ends of the earth, and to wildly different experiences of culture, religion, and family. When they reunite, their bond is tested by the distance that has grown between them... and also by their husbands, who don't exactly see eye to eye. Englander's distinctive voice-hilarious, outrageous, and emotional-gives us a uniquely funny and smart exploration of how we see ourselves and how our friends see us.

The cast for What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank features Rebecca Creskoff as Debbie (Manhattan Theatre Club's Losing Louie, TNT's Claws), Greg Hildreth as Mark (The Old Globe's Love's Labour's Lost, Broadway's Company), Joshua Malina as Phil (Broadway's A Few Good Men, NBC's The West Wing), Nathan Salstone as Trevor (Broadway's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, First National Tour of Hadestown), and Sophie von Haselberg as Lauren (Off Broadway's Billy & Ray, Berkshire Theatre Festival's The Cat and The Canary).

In addition to playwright Nathan Englander and director Barry Edelstein, the creative team for What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank includes scenic design by Paul Tate dePoo, costume design by Katherine Roth, lighting design by Russell H. Champa, original music and sound design by Lindsay Jones, casting by Caparelliotis Casting, and production stage management by Alyssa Escalante.