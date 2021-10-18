Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look A BEN BUTLER At North Coast Repertory Theatre

Written by Richard Strand, BEN BUTLER is part comedy, part history and completely captivating.

Oct. 18, 2021  

North Coast Repertory Theatre continues its wholly live Season 40 by shining a light on a little-known chapter of the Civil War.

Written by Richard Strand, BEN BUTLER is part comedy, part history and completely captivating. General Benjamin Butler faces an impossible moral dilemma: follow the letter of the law or make a game-changing move that could alter the course of American history. It's a battle of wit and word play as the characters spar with each other over respect, equality and civil rights

David Ellenstein directs Richard Baird,* Brian Mackey,* Brandon Pierce,* and Bruce Turk* on North Coast Rep's mainstage. Audiences will see a full theatrical production with sets by Scenic Designer Marty Burnett, Light Design Matt Novotny, Costumes by Renetta Lloyd, and Prop Design Philip Korth. Aaron Rumley* is the Stage Manager. You won't want to miss the Southern California premiere of the play The New York Times praised as "splendid," and "it's a hoot."

*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association. For photos, go to www.northcoastrep.org/press.

BEN BUTLER previews begin Wednesday, October 20. Opening Night on Saturday, October 23, at 8pm. It will play Wednesdays at 7pm;Thursdays through Saturdays at 8pm; Friday (Oct. 22), Wednesday (Nov. 3), Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm; Sundays at 7pm through November 14. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets: Previews - $54, Week Nights/Wed. & Sat. Matinees - $60; Sat. Eve. & Sun. Mat. $65; Sun Night - $57. There will be a talkback with actors and director on October 29 after the performance. Seniors, Students, Military & Educators - $3 off admission. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

BEN BUTLER performs live on stage from October 20 through November 14, 2021. Tickets are $51-$65 and can be purchased at www.northcoastrep.org or calling the Box Office (858) 481-1055.

