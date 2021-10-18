Photos: First Look A BEN BUTLER At North Coast Repertory Theatre

North Coast Repertory Theatre continues its wholly live Season 40 by shining a light on a little-known chapter of the Civil War.

Written by Richard Strand, BEN BUTLER is part comedy, part history and completely captivating. General Benjamin Butler faces an impossible moral dilemma: follow the letter of the law or make a game-changing move that could alter the course of American history. It's a battle of wit and word play as the characters spar with each other over respect, equality and civil rights

David Ellenstein directs Richard Baird,* Brian Mackey,* Brandon Pierce,* and Bruce Turk* on North Coast Rep's mainstage. Audiences will see a full theatrical production with sets by Scenic Designer Marty Burnett, Light Design Matt Novotny, Costumes by Renetta Lloyd, and Prop Design Philip Korth. Aaron Rumley* is the Stage Manager. You won't want to miss the Southern California premiere of the play The New York Times praised as "splendid," and "it's a hoot."

*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association. For photos, go to www.northcoastrep.org/press.

BEN BUTLER previews begin Wednesday, October 20. Opening Night on Saturday, October 23, at 8pm. It will play Wednesdays at 7pm;Thursdays through Saturdays at 8pm; Friday (Oct. 22), Wednesday (Nov. 3), Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm; Sundays at 7pm through November 14. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets: Previews - $54, Week Nights/Wed. & Sat. Matinees - $60; Sat. Eve. & Sun. Mat. $65; Sun Night - $57. There will be a talkback with actors and director on October 29 after the performance. Seniors, Students, Military & Educators - $3 off admission. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

