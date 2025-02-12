Photos: EMPTY RIDE World Premiere At The Old Globe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Empty RideÂ by Keiko Green is having itsÂ Globe commissioned, world premiere in a production directed by Sivan Battat. RunningÂ February 8 â€“ March 2, 2025, with the official opening night on Thursday, Feb. 13 atÂ Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre. See photos from the production.

A major new American play that first launched in the 2024 Powers New VoicesÂ Festival. Kisa, a painter in Paris, returns to her small Japanese hometown after the 2011Â tsunami to help her ailing father by driving his taxi cab. But as she navigates the winding streetsÂ and transports her eccentric passengers, she is haunted by the supernatural remnants of whatÂ the floodwaters left behind. This Globe-commissioned world premiere from Keiko Green (Exotic Deadly: Or the MSG Play) is a funny and poignant story that explores the uncanny ways thatÂ love can transcend loss.Â

The cast of Empty Ride includes Michele Selene Ang as Kisa (Netflixâ€™s 13 ReasonsÂ Why), Major Curda as Toru (Broadwayâ€™s The Little Mermaid), Jojo Gonzalez as Isamu (Off Broadwayâ€™s The Romance of Magno Rubio â€“ Obie Award), Jully Lee as Sachiko (Broadwayâ€™sÂ KPOP), and David Rosenberg as Alex (Broadwayâ€™s Death of a Salesman).Â

