Photos: BIRTHDAY CANDLES At North Coast Repertory Theatre

Playgoers are in for a treat as North Coast Repertory Theatre will present Noah Haidle’s BIRTHDAY CANDLES, a touching tribute to one woman’s life. Check out photos from the show.

Filled with laughter, tears and moments of reflection, the play explores the passing of time, the evolution of relationships, and the profound changes that occur in a person’s life from one year to the next. Through its characters and storytelling, BIRTHDAY CANDLES offers a unique perspective of life’s milestones. It honors five generations, an infinity of dreams, and one century-old cake. This is one party you won’t want to miss, so RSVP at the box office early to reserve yourself a place at the table.

David Ellenstein directs Matthew Grondin,* Katie Karel,* Martin Kildare,*James Newcomb,* Emelie O’Hara,* and Margot White.* in BIRTHDAY CANDLES. The Design Team includes Marty Burnett (Set Design), Matthew Novotny (Light Design), Danita Lee (Costume Design), Ian Scot (Sound Design), Michael Wogulis (Props), and Peter Herman (Hair & Wigs). Phil Gold* is the Production Manager, and Victoria Hua, Production Assistant.

*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association.

Opening Night is set for Saturday, June 7, at 8 pm. The play runs Wednesday, June 4, to Sunday, June 29, with performances on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7 pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 pm and Sundays at 7 pm. Added matinee performances at 2pm on Friday, June 6, and Wednesday, June 25. A talkback session with the director and cast is scheduled for June 13.

North Coast Rep is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075.

Tickets: Previews - $52 (including Friday preview at 2pm), Weeknights - $62, Wed. & Sat. Matinees/Sat. Eve. - $74; Sun. Night - $60. For ticket information and to secure your seats for BIRTHDAY CANDLES, call 858-481-1055, or visit northcoastrep.org.

