Photos: A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE Exended At North Coast Repertory Theatre

North Coast Repertory Theatre begins Season 43 with Arthur Miller’s explosive masterpiece, A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE. See photos from the production.

This Tony Award-winning play delves into the complexities of family, love and justice. Set in a tight-knit Italian-American community in 1950s Brooklyn, the play explores the lives of its characters with raw emotion and powerful storytelling. As tensions rise and secrets unravel, the audience is drawn into a world where loyalties are tested, and the consequences of one’s actions have far-reaching implications. With compelling characters and intense relationships, this timeless drama keeps audiences on the edge of their seats from start to finish. Tickets are on sale now for this brilliant not-to-be-missed American classic, running September 11 now extended through October 13. Production Sponsor Leonard Hirsch.

David Ellenstein directs Richard Baird,* Lowell Byers,* Frank Corrado,* Steve Froehlich,* Coby Rogers, Matthew Salazar-Thompson,* Margot White,* and Marie Zolezzi in A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE. Jason Heil* is the Stage Manager. The Design Team includes Marty Burnett (Set Design), Matthew Novotny (Light Design), Elisa Benzoni+ (Costume Design), Ian Scott (Sound Design), Kevin Williams (Props), and Peter Herman (Hair & Wigs).

*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association / +United Scenic Artists

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE previews begin on Wednesday, Sept. 11. Opening Night is set for Saturday, Sept. 14, at 8 pm. The play runs Wednesday, Sept. 11, NOW EXTENDED through Sunday, Oct. 13, with performances on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7 pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 pm and Sundays at 7 pm. Added matinee performances at 2pm on Friday, Sept. 13, and Wednesday, Oct. 7. A talkback session with the director and cast is scheduled for Sept. 20.

North Coast Rep is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets: Previews - $52 (including Friday preview at 2pm), Weeknights - $62, Wed. & Sat. Matinees/Sat. Eve. - $74; Sun. Night - $60. For ticket information and to secure your seats for A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE, call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org. Join us for this highly acclaimed masterpiece from one of America’s most gifted playwrights.

Photo Credit: Aaron Rumley

