Photos: A GENTLEMANâ€™S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER at North Coast Repertory Theatre

Running July 16 â€“ August 10, 2025.

By: Jul. 02, 2025
North Coast Repertory Theatre has released first look production photos for A Gentlemanâ€™s Guide to Love and Murder, the Tony Award-winning musical comedy running July 16 â€“ August 10, 2025 in Solana Beach, CA. The production is directed by Noelle Marion, with photos by Aaron Rumley.

With a book and lyrics by Robert L. Freedman, music and lyrics by Steven Lutvak, and based on the novel by Roy Horniman, A Gentlemanâ€™s Guide to Love and Murder follows the uproarious tale of Monty Navarro, a charming commoner who discovers heâ€™s eighth in line to inherit a dukedomâ€”and sets out to eliminate the obstacles in his path, one eccentric relative at a time.

The show earned four Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and is known for its sharp wit, clever score, and the tour-de-force performance of one actor playing all eight doomed heirs.

Performances run Wednesdays through Sundays, with added matinees on Friday, July 18 and Wednesday, August 6, and a post-show talkback scheduled for July 25. Tickets range from $62â€“$84, with discounts for seniors, students, military personnel, and educators.

Photo Credit: Aaron Rumley

Photos: A GENTLEMANâ€™S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER at North Coast Repertory Theatre Image
Lauren Weinberg, Nicholas Mongiardo-Cooper, Andrew Polec, Katy Tang, Shinah Hey Michael Cavinder, Andrew Hey and Jean Kauffman




