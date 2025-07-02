Photos: A GENTLEMANâ€™S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER at North Coast Repertory Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



North Coast Repertory Theatre has released first look production photos for A Gentlemanâ€™s Guide to Love and Murder, the Tony Award-winning musical comedy running July 16 â€“ August 10, 2025 in Solana Beach, CA. The production is directed by Noelle Marion, with photos by Aaron Rumley.

With a book and lyrics by Robert L. Freedman, music and lyrics by Steven Lutvak, and based on the novel by Roy Horniman, A Gentlemanâ€™s Guide to Love and Murder follows the uproarious tale of Monty Navarro, a charming commoner who discovers heâ€™s eighth in line to inherit a dukedomâ€”and sets out to eliminate the obstacles in his path, one eccentric relative at a time.

The show earned four Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and is known for its sharp wit, clever score, and the tour-de-force performance of one actor playing all eight doomed heirs.

Performances run Wednesdays through Sundays, with added matinees on Friday, July 18 and Wednesday, August 6, and a post-show talkback scheduled for July 25. Tickets range from $62â€“$84, with discounts for seniors, students, military personnel, and educators.

Photo Credit: Aaron Rumley



Lauren Weinberg, Nicholas Mongiardo-Cooper, Andrew Polec, Katy Tang, Shinah Hey Michael Cavinder, Andrew Hey and Jean Kauffman