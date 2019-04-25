Photo Flash: San Diego Junior Theatre Presents SEUSSICAL!

San Diego Junior Theatre, the nation's longest-running youth theatre program, is proud to present SEUSSICAL, directed by Susan Jordan DeLeon, musically directed by William Ah Sing and choreographed by Marc Caro. SEUSSICAL showcases San Diego performers, musicians and technicians all ranging in age from 8 to 18. The production runs April 26 - May 12 at Balboa Park's historic Casa del Prado Theatre. San Diego Junior Theatre is celebrating its 71st season empowering children of all ages, abilities and backgrounds through innovative, engaging and inclusive high-quality theater education and productions.

Artistic Director, Desha Crownover said: "San Diego Junior Theatre students are having a wonderful time exploring the fantastic characters and stories based on all of our Dr. Seuss childhood favorites like "Horton Hears a Who!", "Horton Hatches the Egg," and "Miss Gertrude McFuzz." We are excited to share Susan Jordan DeLeon's fresh new interpretation of this important story of friendship, community and standing up for one another."

The Cat in the Hat is your host and Horton the Elephant is your guide on a journey from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the World of the Whos, as a little boy with a big imagination proves that a person is a person, no matter how small.

Horton hears a noise coming from a speck of dust on a clover and commits himself to protecting it and the Whos who live on it. Jojo, a misfit Who who "doesn't Think normal Thinks," struggles to find his place in the tiny Who society while Gertrude McFuzz tries to catch the attention of her love - the kind and compassionate Horton. Through mishaps and adventures, these unique characters finally find what they seek - their places in their world.

The cast of SEUSSICAL includes the following young San Diego performers: Alexandra Adsit, Jackson Allen, Laura Allen, Athaniel Almera, Dylan August, A'Verie Bell, Jacobo Birkbeck, Pita Birkbeck, Connor Bradshaw, Rosa Brooks-Kamper, Rowan Byrne, Maia Cabrera, Milly Cocanig, Oliver Davis, Abigail Estrella, Annabelle Foster, Genevieve Foster, Colette Giganti, Tristan Heil, Brooke Henderson, Emily Ince, Kaylie Jackel, Avery Jacobson, Ethan Jensen, Ava Marie Johnston, Jameson Johnston, Sarah Kaplan, Tegan Kirby, Graham Kroonen, Sydney Kroonen, Anthony Kye, Nicole Lee, Lindsay Mains, Zoey Mendenhall, Ava Mendoza, Gianna Merghart, Petra Moriset, Molly Nilsen, Claire Palmer, Kinzie Pipkin, Amparo Según, Dani Starr, Julia Van Skike, Joee Verdin, Maxwell Webster, Brooke Wells, Soshi Wisner, Ceinna Wolters and Paulina Zepeda

All Junior Theatre productions are performed in Balboa Park's historic Casa del Prado Theatre, at the corner of Old Globe Way and Village Place. Tickets are $14 - $16. Discounts are available for seniors, military and season subscribers. For tickets and more information, visit www.juniortheatre.com, or call the box office at 619-239-8355.





