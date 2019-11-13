Photo Flash: First Look at CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at La Jolla Playhouse

La Jolla Playhouse presents the Oregon Shakespeare Festival production of Cambodian Rock Band, by UC San Diego MFA Playwriting alumna Lauren Yee, directed by Chay Yew, featuring music by Dengue Fever. A co-production with Portland Center Stage at The Armory, Cambodian Rock Band will run November 12 - December 15 (press opening: Sunday, November 17 at 7pm) in the Playhouse's Sheila and Hughes Potiker Theatre.

The cast features Brooke Ishibashi as "Neary/Sothea," Abraham Kim as "Rom," Jane Lui as "Pou/Guard," Joe Ngo as "Chum," Daisuke Tsuji as "Duch," Moses Villarama as "Ted/Lang."

The creative team includes Takeshi Kata (Last Tiger in Haiti, Guards at the Taj), Scenic Designer; Sara Ryung Clement (The Astronaut Farmworker), Costume Designer; David Weiner (The Seven, The Darrell Hammond Project), Lighting Designer; Mikhail Fiksel (Seize the King, Tiger Style!), Sound Designer; UC San Diego MFA graduate Matt MacNelly, Music Director and Gwen Turos, Stage Manager.

A "fierce, gorgeous and heartwarming" (Los Angeles Times) play/rock concert, Cambodian Rock Band thrusts us into the life of a young woman trying to piece together her family history 30 years after her father fled Cambodia. Featuring a cast that performs a mix of contemporary Dengue Fever hits and classic Cambodian oldies, playwright and UC San Diego MFA alumna Lauren Yee brings to vivid life the Cambodian rock scene of the '60s and '70s, a movement cut short by the Khmer Rouge's brutal attempt to erase the music (and musicians) once and for all. This is a story about survivors, the resilient bond of family and the enduring power of music.





