Photo Flash: First Look At ROMEO & JULIET At The Old Globe

After his smash-hit Othello and record-breaking Hamlet, Barry Edelstein returns to the Shakespeare Festival to take on the greatest love story of all time.

Verona's Montague and Capulet families have been feuding for ages, and whenever they meet, violence breaks out. But when Romeo glimpses Juliet across a crowded dance floor, something different happens.

Can star-crossed love survive in a world of rivalry and rage? With a plot featuring a masqued ball, sleeping potions, and all-out brawling in the street, wrapped in a text full of soaring poetry, it's no wonder Romeo and Juliet has inspired countless adaptations, from ballets to movies to musicals like West Side Story.

Young love has never been as dangerous or delightful as it is in Shakespeare's romantic masterpiece, brought to vivid life on our outdoor stage under the stars.

Photo Credit: Jim Cox





