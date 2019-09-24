Photo Flash: First Look At NOURA At The San Diego Old Globe

Article Pixel Sep. 24, 2019  

A riveting West Coast premiere loosely inspired by Ibsen's A Doll's House from acclaimed playwright (and Old Globe/USD Shiley M.F.A. Program graduate) Heather Raffo.

Noura and her husband are Chaldean Christian refugees from Iraq, celebrating their first Christmas Eve as American citizens. But the long-anticipated visit of an orphan girl they once sponsored, now a promising college student, causes them to question who they've become and what they've left behind.

For more information visit www.theoldglobe.org.

Photo Credit: Jim Cox.

Photo Flash: First Look At NOURA At The San Diego Old Globe
Giovanni Cozic, Mattico David, and Lameece Issaq

Photo Flash: First Look At NOURA At The San Diego Old Globe
Mattico David and Lameece Issaq

Photo Flash: First Look At NOURA At The San Diego Old Globe
Giovanni Cozic and Fajer Kaisi

Photo Flash: First Look At NOURA At The San Diego Old Globe
Lameece Issaq and Giovanni Cozic

Photo Flash: First Look At NOURA At The San Diego Old Globe
(from left) Lameece Issaq, Fajer Kaisi, Giovanni Cozic , Mattico David, and Isra Elsalihie

Photo Flash: First Look At NOURA At The San Diego Old Globe
Mattico David and Lameece Issaq

Photo Flash: First Look At NOURA At The San Diego Old Globe
Lameece Issaq and Isra Elsalihie, with Giovanni Cozic , Fajer Kaisi and Mattico David

Photo Flash: First Look At NOURA At The San Diego Old Globe
Lameece Issaq, Giovanni Cozic, Isra Elsalihie, Fajer Kaisi, and Mattico David



Related Articles View More San Diego Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • MADAMA BUTTERFLY to Play at La Fenice Opera House
  • THE EXORCIST to Thrill Audiences at Teatro Nuovo
  • SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET to Play at Teatro Nuovo
  • 2020 OnStage! American Theater Festival In Rome, Italy Announces Call For Submissions For Shows And OnStage! Playwriting Award