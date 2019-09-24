Photo Flash: First Look At NOURA At The San Diego Old Globe
A riveting West Coast premiere loosely inspired by Ibsen's A Doll's House from acclaimed playwright (and Old Globe/USD Shiley M.F.A. Program graduate) Heather Raffo.
Noura and her husband are Chaldean Christian refugees from Iraq, celebrating their first Christmas Eve as American citizens. But the long-anticipated visit of an orphan girl they once sponsored, now a promising college student, causes them to question who they've become and what they've left behind.
Photo Credit: Jim Cox.
Giovanni Cozic, Mattico David, and Lameece Issaq
Mattico David and Lameece Issaq
Giovanni Cozic and Fajer Kaisi
Lameece Issaq and Giovanni Cozic
(from left) Lameece Issaq, Fajer Kaisi, Giovanni Cozic , Mattico David, and Isra Elsalihie
Mattico David and Lameece Issaq
Lameece Issaq and Isra Elsalihie, with Giovanni Cozic , Fajer Kaisi and Mattico David
Lameece Issaq, Giovanni Cozic, Isra Elsalihie, Fajer Kaisi, and Mattico David