Photo Flash: First Look At NOURA At The San Diego Old Globe

A riveting West Coast premiere loosely inspired by Ibsen's A Doll's House from acclaimed playwright (and Old Globe/USD Shiley M.F.A. Program graduate) Heather Raffo.

Noura and her husband are Chaldean Christian refugees from Iraq, celebrating their first Christmas Eve as American citizens. But the long-anticipated visit of an orphan girl they once sponsored, now a promising college student, causes them to question who they've become and what they've left behind.

For more information visit www.theoldglobe.org.





Related Articles Shows View More San Diego Stories

More Hot Stories For You